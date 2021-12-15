Amberly’s Place reports increase in domestic violence cases

Organization data reflects a "significant" rise in Yuma County - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place is reporting new data that shows November was an incredibly busy month for staff. The non-profit advocacy group provided services to 242 primary and secondary victims.

The alarming new data shows an increase of over 50 more domestic violence victims when compared to the previous month of 191 victims.

That's a 24% increase.

“The advocates are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”

Tori Bourguignon, head of Amberly's Place, says, in addition to the uptick in cases, they’re also seeing more victims who are being strangled.

“Within the domestic violence community, it's well known that when a victim is strangled, in a DV (domestic violence) relationship, their risk of death by homicide increases exponentially,” Bourguignon said.

Although the number of victims is higher, The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) tells News 11 it hasn’t seen an abnormal rise in domestic violence caseloads.

YCSO admits this is the time of year, around the holidays, there is an increase in domestic violence-related incidents and reports.

Over at the Yuma Police Department (YPD), its year-to-date numbers are down from last year.

They tell us calls of service decreased in November. Officers showed up to 57 domestic-related calls. In October, the number was slightly higher at 66.

Lower numbers are being reported but Bourguignon’s biggest worry is when it goes unreported.

“My concern always is there less happening or is there less being reported because there’s a significant difference between those two points,” Bourguignon explained.

I asked her if there was any particular area of the county they’re seeing the most victims.

“That’s a really good question and I'm glad you asked. Here’s what I want you and our community to know - domestic violence happens in every neighborhood and every part of town.”

Bourguignon's hope over the holidays is for abuse victims to find peace, safety, and comfort.

“We want to always be able to offer hope for the victims were called to serve,” she said.

