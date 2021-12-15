ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Mercy Flight completes 30,000th air ambulance patient mission

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Mercy Flight announced it has completed its 30,000th air ambulance patient mission.

Mercy Flight has provided emergency and non-emergency medical transport and supporting services since 1981.

The nonprofit announced its milestone Wednesday.

This is a profound milestone that we’re incredibly proud of. We couldn’t have done it without 40+ years of support from our board of directors, medical directors, outstanding employees past and present, and the absolutely invaluable efforts of our first responder and hospital partners. We are also very proud of the fact that there have been well over 100,000 patient interactions provided by our ground ambulance crews since the inception of Mercy Flight EMS in 2009.
Margaret A. Ferrentino, President

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

