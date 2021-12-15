Report: Explosion Levels a Home in Vineland, NJ; One Injured

When you learn about 100-plus young men all becoming sick at the same time - from the same area - the first thing you think about is that it must be COVID-19. In this Lakewood, New Jersey illness cluster, 100-plus young men are all sick and presently at home … but, it is not COVID-19, according to The Lakewood Scoop, which first broke the news of this issue.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO