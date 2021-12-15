Report: Explosion Levels a Home in Vineland, NJ; One Injured
A published report says one person was injured after an explosion leveled a home in Vineland Wednesday afternoon. WPVI-TV reports the explosion happened...wpgtalkradio.com
A published report says one person was injured after an explosion leveled a home in Vineland Wednesday afternoon. WPVI-TV reports the explosion happened...wpgtalkradio.com
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0