Vineland, NJ

Report: Explosion Levels a Home in Vineland, NJ; One Injured

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 2 days ago
A published report says one person was injured after an explosion leveled a home in Vineland Wednesday afternoon. WPVI-TV reports the explosion happened...

wpgtalkradio.com

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

