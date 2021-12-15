Monrovia Issues Local Emergency As Storm Causes Damage To Canyon Park Area

Effective: 2021-12-16 09:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet, with isolated amounts up to three feet above 5,000 feet. Snow amounts of 6 to 12 inches from 3,000 feet to 5,000 feet. Wind will gust as high as 55 mph on exposed ridgetops and near the crest. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin River, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge and Kings Canyon NP. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult or nearly impossible. Expect snow covered roads and low visibilities. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO