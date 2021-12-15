ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ubisoft Developers are Reportedly Critical by Company’s Recent NFT Move

By Dennis B Price
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ubisoft launched its new NFT platform, Ubisoft Quartz, the move to add non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the PC version of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint left employees skeptical, according to Kotaku. The publication revealed internal messages from Ubisoft’s internal social media hub, MANA which blew up with questions and concerns...

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
massivelyop.com

Ubisoft made good on its NFT scheme promise with ‘Ubisoft Quartz’

File this one under “who asked for this”: Ubisoft is going all in on the crypto dystopia with a new NFT-driven implementation in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. “Ubisoft Quartz is a new experience for our players, built upon our vision of creating an ever-greater connection between you and the game worlds you love,” the company declared today. “It aims at offering you more autonomy and agency when interacting with the in-game items that help you craft your own story. This is the place where you can acquire Digits, the first Ubisoft NFTs (non-fungible tokens), playable in a HD game and relying on an energy-efficient technology.”
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Ubisoft launches NFT-focused service called Ubisoft Quartz

Ubisoft has made itself the first major company in gaming to bring NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to the medium. Through a new service called Ubisoft Quartz, players will be able to earn playable NFT cosmetics in games, with the first such game being Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. According to a...
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Tom Clancy
The Verge

Ubisoft is bringing NFT gear to Ghost Recon

Ubisoft is officially getting into NFTs. On Tuesday, the company announced a new platform, Ubisoft Quartz, where it will offer NFTs that it’s calling Digits. The Digits will be available first as in-game items like vehicles, weapons, and equipment in Ghost Recon Breakpoint in beta on Windows beginning later this week, according to a press release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

NFTs are coming to Ubisoft games as the company unveils Ubisoft Quartz

In a world where NFTs have quickly made their way into many facets of entertainment, it was only a matter of time before we saw them implemented in AAA video games. Ubisoft has unveiled “Ubisoft Quartz,” which it has proclaimed as “The first platform for playable and energy-efficient NFTs in AAA games.”
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Ubisoft’s first NFT plans make no sense

Ubisoft became the first big-name game publisher to jump on the non-fungible token bandwagon Tuesday. After teasing its interest in the space last month, the company is officially rolling out Quartz, a system of in-game cosmetic items powered by a new kind of NFT, called "Digits." Further Reading. By using...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Ubisoft creates the Quartz, an energy-efficient NFT platform

On the 9th of December 2021, Ubisoft will distribute NFTs to PC players on the Tezos blockchain, beginning with Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft launched its first entry into nonfungible tokens (NFTs) via a new platform called Ubisoft Quartz, which will launch in beta this week alongside Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for PC users. Players can receive Digits, which are "the first NFTs playable in Triple-A games (AAA) and running on energy-efficient technology," according to a statement posted on the Ubisoft website. On December 9, 12, and 15, in the United States and Canada, digital items such as in-game vehicles and weaponry will be launched in limited quantities and editions and given away for free to early adopters. In addition to the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Australia will have access to Quartz.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft's NFT Announcement Went Down Like A Fart In A Lift

Ubisoft has officially announced its own play-to-earn gaming venture, called Ubisoft Quartz, which will let players grab limited-edition cosmetic items for its roster of live titles to then be sold to third-party marketplaces in exchange for cryptocurrency. Cor. Really gets you going, doesn't it?. The company's curiosity in cryptocurrency emerged...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Gamer-hate: Ubisoft's new NFT project vid gets 96% dislike ratio

French gaming giant Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s new nonfungbile token (NFT) project Quartz is facing strong pushback from the gaming community. Ubisoft unveiled the Beta launch of Quartz via a brief YouTube video on Dec. 8 that has 214,721 views at the time of writing. The project aims to combine NFTs and blockchain technology with existing Triple-A game titles, and announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint as its first game to officially integrate NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Ubisoft Quartz is just NFT snake oil

Earlier this week Ubisoft unveiled its vision for the future of NFT games. Its platform, Ubisoft Quartz, claims to be the first of its type in offering NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that players can acquire, use, and sell within triple-A games – Ghost Recon Breakpoint, in this first case. The reaction has been overwhelmingly negative, with over 38,000 dislikes on the announcement trailer and a storm of complaints from prominent streamers and content creators on social media. At the time of publication, the ‘like’ count has only just hit 1,400.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Ubisoft’s NFT announcement gets more than 95% dislikes on YouTube

Ubisoft‘s plans to add to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its games has been met with overwhelming backlash. The announce trailer for the Ubisoft Quartz platform was posted on the official Ubisoft North America YouTube channel, and at the time of writing has received over 105,000 views. Viewers have also...
GamesRadar+

Splinter Cell open-world stealth game reportedly in development at Ubisoft

A new Splinter Cell rumor claims that the next outing for Sam Fisher will be a stealth-powered open world game. Tom Henderson, who previously shared a number of details about Battlefield 2042 ahead of its official announcement among numerous other leaks, briefly touched on the future of the Splinter Cell franchise. Rumors from October claimed that a new Splinter Cell was in early production at Ubisoft, but they didn't include any more details about the game beyond it being a new mainline entry in the series.
gamepur.com

Splinter Cell Remake officially in development at Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced that its Toronto studio is working on a remake of Tom Clancy’s iconic tactical shooter game Splinter Cell. The remake is going to be made using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine and the team at Toronto is looking to staff up as work progresses. There was no release window for the game given just yet, as the greenlit for development of the game was just given. That likely means that we shouldn’t expect the game anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Ubisoft staff “don't understand” company's new NFT scheme

Ubisoft employees have expressed scepticism of the firm's new NFT platform, Ubisoft Quartz, following the addition of NFTs into the PC version of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. According to internal messages seen by Kotaku, a post on Ubisoft's internal social media hub began to quickly fill with questions and concerns regarding the news, with some staff calling the announcement "confusing" and "upsetting."
CoinTelegraph

Introducing the world's first move-to-earn NFT mobile game – STEPN

The very much anticipated move-to-earn nonfungible token (NFT) game powered by Solana, started private beta testing on Nov. 3 and will be available to play on iOS and Android before Christmas. STEPN is the world's first move2earn NFT mobile game, with the team planning to release their public beta in...
cgmagonline.com

NUKKLEAR Development Studio Awarded Epic MegaGrant for New Game Fog & Silver

A new IP by German Developer NUKKLEAR, not only receives a green light, the game company gets an Epic MegaGrant to proceed with production. NUKKLEAR is a development studio known for original fun ideas such as Destroy All Humans and co-developing with Funcom on the upcoming Dune survival game, and they’ve announced that they have received an Epic MegaGrant to the tune of $25,000 USD in support of developing their new IP Fog & Silver.

Comments / 0

