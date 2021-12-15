Predators' Matt Luff: In COVID-19 protocols

Gudbranson is one of 16 Flames players currently in the league's COVID-19 protocols after being added Monday. Given the number of players currently in the NHL's protocols, the Flames upcoming matchup with Columbus on Saturday will almost certainly be postponed, though no announcement has been made by the league at this time. If Gudbranson is asymptomatic and vaccinated, he will need to submit two negative tests 24 hours apart before returning to action, though the Flames as a team have already had several games canceled and won't play until at least Dec. 21.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO