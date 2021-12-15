ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Connection Power of Introductions

By Ann Louden
Cover picture for the articleOne of the universal fears of salespeople is making a cold call. Why? Because it’s scary not to know anything about the potential client. What if they won’t take the call? What if they are abrupt? What if they are unkind or rude?. Expand those concerns to...

pymnts

'No Likes' Social Branding App Tagg Raises $2M

Tagg, a “social branding” app connecting young creatives, announced on Friday (Dec. 17) that it had raised $2 million in seed funding. According to TechCrunch, the funding round was led by some tech heavyweights, including Twitter Co-founder Biz Stone, Trip Advisor Founder Stephen Kaufer and former Facebook exec Ed Baker.
martechseries.com

Lytics Unlocks the Power of the Data Warehouse for Ad Targeting with Cloud Connect

Developers can better support marketing teams in their transformation by using customer data extracted from the data warehouse to deliver highly targeted marketing. Lytics, a leading customer data platform (CDP) that improves marketing outcomes using first-party data, today announces the launch of Cloud Connect, a freemium, self-service tool that connects data in cloud data warehouses directly to leading advertising platforms for more sophisticated audience targeting. With this release Lytics is also announcing the introduction of fully supported connections to data warehouses: Google Big Query, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Azure and Snowflake.
CSS-Tricks

A visual introduction to machine learning

Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Just the first sentence alone here from Stepanie Yee and Tony Chu is solid:. In machine learning, computers apply statistical learning techniques to automatically identify patterns in data. These techniques can be used to make highly accurate predictions. And what...
Axios

Companies race toward metaverse

Companies are rushing to build for a metaverse — even as consumers are still trying to understand the concept. Driving the news: Nike just acquired RTFKT, a developer of digital goods, including virtual sneakers and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Meanwhile, Applebee’s is launching a new NFT every Monday this month, following White Castle’s move into crypto.
HackerNoon

An Introduction to the Internet Computer Protocol

The Internet Computer protocol is a protocol that connects independent datacenters around the world and enables them collectively to create a giant computer that no singular datacenter controls and that anybody can use. The Internet Computer can scale its capacity without bound to host any volume of computations and store any quantity of data. And it runs at web speed—meaning that end users can tell no difference between an application running on the cloud and one running on the Internet Computer.
The Independent

Joy Reid accuses Elon Musk of 'misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has blasted Elon Musk for what she described as “misappropriating black vernacular” language in a critical tweet aimed at Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Telsa and Space X chief was responding to comments made by Ms Warren earlier this week, who suggested that Mr Musk didn't deserve his selection as Time’s person of the year, as he hadn't paid enough taxes in 2021. The executive has gained something of a reputation for hitting back at critics, and in typical fashion, he lashed out at the Massachusetts lawmaker in a now-viral post. Please don’t call the manager...
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
Data Center Knowledge

A Short Introduction to Serverless Computing

Serverless computing is an application deployment paradigm that allows applications to run on-demand, consuming only the resources required to execute them. In contrast, with traditional computing models, applications operate (and consume resources) constantly, even when they are not handling user requests. Applications deployed using a serverless computing strategy are usually...
The Atlantic

We Know Enough About Omicron to Know That We’re in Trouble

A lot has changed for Omicron in just two weeks. At December’s onset, the variant was barely present in Europe, showing up in 1 to 2 percent of COVID cases. Now it’s accounting for 72 percent of new cases in London, where everybody seems to know somebody with COVID. In the U.K. and Denmark, Omicron case numbers are doubling every other day. The same exponential growth is happening—or will happen—in the United States too, just in time for the holidays.
Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Communicate Differently

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
martechseries.com

Pixalate Launches Self-Service Ad Trust & Safety API Suite, Making Ad Fraud Protection Technology Accessible to Millions of Mobile and CTV App Developers

In a move to democratize access to anti-fraud technology, Pixalate’s MRC-accredited IVT solution now powers a self-service API suite that combats fraudulent ad activity across iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile...
