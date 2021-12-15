The Connection Power of Introductions

Developers can better support marketing teams in their transformation by using customer data extracted from the data warehouse to deliver highly targeted marketing. Lytics, a leading customer data platform (CDP) that improves marketing outcomes using first-party data, today announces the launch of Cloud Connect, a freemium, self-service tool that connects data in cloud data warehouses directly to leading advertising platforms for more sophisticated audience targeting. With this release Lytics is also announcing the introduction of fully supported connections to data warehouses: Google Big Query, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Azure and Snowflake.
