Despite winning three of their first five games this season, Pleasantville’s boys’ basketball squad has struggled to find a second scorer behind star guard Mason Scheve. The Trojans currently sit at 3-2 on the season with a 2-2 record in West Central Conference play. Pleasantville in five games has averaged just under 64 points per game, 25 of them are scored by Mason Scheve on a regular basis. However, the players around Scheve are struggling to step up, with the Trojans’ second-leading scorer being Dayson Leerhoff, who averages just about nine points a game. Coach Tom Wilkins tells KNIA Sports that it is important to find a second scorer in a tough West Central Conference.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO