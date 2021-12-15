ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Trailblazing author and activist bell hooks dies at 69

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ey8G_0dNkFwtG00
bell hooks Author and cultural critic bell hooks poses for a portrait on December 16, 1996 in New York City, New York. (Karjean Levine/Getty Images, File)

BEREA, Ky. — Acclaimed author, critic and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea following an extended illness. She was 69.

Officials with Berea College, where hooks was a distinguished professor in residence in Appalachian studies, confirmed her death in a statement.

Her niece, Ebony Motley, said in a statement obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader and shared on social media that hooks died while surrounded by friends and family. Her sister, Gwenda Motley, told The Washington Post that she died of end-stage renal failure.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins on Sept. 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, hooks took her pen name from her maternal great-grandmother. In a 2013 visit to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, hooks said she used her name in the lower case to emphasize the “substance of books, not who I am,” according to The Sandspur, the school’s student-run newspaper.

Growing up, hooks attended a segregated school, according to The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Stanford University in 1973 and three years later got a master’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. In 1983, hooks earned a doctorate in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She taught at Yale University, Ohio’s Oberlin College and City College of New York before returning to Kentucky to teach at Berea College in 2004.

Over the course of her career, hooks -- who began writing poetry when she was 10 years old -- published dozens of books. She became well known for her work exploring gender roles, racism, classism, politics, love and the experience of Black women. She published her first widely-available book, “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” in 1981. Her writings were credited with redefining the feminist movement, which had earlier been seen as predominantly focused on the issues of white middle- and upper-class women, according to the Post.

“I want my work to be about healing,” she told the Herald-Leader in 2018, after being inducted to the Kentucky Writers’ Hall of Fame. “I am a fortunate writer because every day of my life practically I get a letter, a phone call from someone who tells me how my work has transformed their life.”

Fans and friends took to social media Wednesday to remember hooks.

Actress Lynda Carter, best known for her starring role in the superhero TV series “Wonder Woman” from 1975 to 1979, urged people to read hooks’ 2000 book, “All About Live: New Visions,” saying it “will change your life.”

“It is gutting to hear that the visionary bell hooks has left us so soon,” she wrote.

Philosopher and activist Cornel West, who published “Breaking Bread: Insurgent Black Intellectual Life” with hooks in 1991, mourned her in a Twitter post.

“She was an intellectual giant, spiritual genius (and) freest of persons!” he wrote. “We shall never forget her!”

“Bad Feminist” author and social commentator Roxane Gay said the loss of hooks “is incalculable.”

“Oh my heart,” she wrote on Twitter. “May she rest in power.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berea, KY
State
Florida State
Berea, KY
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
crossroadstoday.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking author and feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Carter
Person
Cornel West
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Bell Hooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berea College#Rollins College#Ai#The Washington Post#Bellhooks#Stanford University#Yale University
Hyperallergic

Greg Tate, Giant Among Cultural Critics, Dies at 64

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Reading an early Greg Tate piece feels like you’re sitting with him in the files of his mind. Tabbing endlessly through the oft-mentioned Miles Davis, Public Enemy, Toni Morrison, Lorna Simpson, Rakim, Marvin Van Peebles, Suzan Lori Parks, bell hooks, neo-expressionism, concepts of post-structuralism, and on and on, we’re grasping and gnawing at culture, sitting and trying to express with lucidity just exactly what’s up with all these things people make to cannibalize and regurgitate the world. It feels impudent to mention so many other artists and thinkers in a piece about one writer’s life, but some of his genius lies in that very synthesis of intuitions, which helped to popularize and canonize the great Black works of the past four decades. His writing — a witch’s brew of references, personal history, and downright cutting takes, nudged along by ingenious turns of phrase — spilled over with a creative spirit that made art out of art, sourced from his investigations into music, literature, film and theory, peering into the serpentine realities of Black art and Black life.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house. Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Trevor Noah Sues Hospital and Orthopedic Surgeon In New York for Alleged Botched Surgery

A lawsuit has been filed in New York by Trevor Noah against a prominent New York City hospital after allegedly messing up surgery the comedian underwent last year. According to Law and Crime, the popular host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central sued a New York City doctor, Dr. Riley J. Williams III, who is an orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Columbia University study shows omicron ‘markedly resistant’ to COVID vaccines, booster shots

A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to existing vaccines, antibody treatments and even booster shots may provide only modest protection against infection. The draft study was led by renowned researcher Dr. David Ho and early evidence suggests the lightning quick-spreading strain is likely to cause a massive wave of so-called breakthrough ...
BROOKLYN, NY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy