Kathie Lee Is Going To Be A Grandma | Kevin Machado

Kathie Lee Gifford is about to take on an important new role: grandmother. The former Today co-host's son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika Brown Gifford announced on Monday, Dec. 13 that they expecting their first child together. The little one on the way will be Griffin's first grandchild. News...
Cody Gifford and wife Erika announce they're expecting their 1st child

It's the first child for film producer Gifford, the son of former TODAY co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, and his actor-dancer bride. Erika Gifford announced the happy news Monday on Instagram where she shared an emotional video that begins by showing highlights from the couple's wedding ceremony. It then moves on to show a positive pregnancy test and ends on the image of a sign reading "Baby Gifford June 2022" followed by "James 1:17."
