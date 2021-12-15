ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri school district ordered to pay millions to transgender student

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OK4n_0dNkFRir00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri jury ruled a school district must pay a transgender student $4 million for sex discrimination.

The Blue Springs School District in Kansas City was found liable by a jury for sex discrimination after the district denied a male transgender student use of the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms, KSHB reported.

The student had legally changed his name in 2010 and amended his birth certificate to reflect his current name and gender in 2014, before the lawsuit was filed, The Associated Press reported. The lawsuit alleged that although the state recognized the student as a boy, the district refused to do so.

In a statement, the Blue Springs School District told KSHB, “The district disagrees with the verdict and will be seeking appropriate relief from the trial court and court of appeals if necessary.”

In June, the U.S. Department of Education said transgender students are protected under Title IX, which bans sex-based discrimination in all federally funded schools, The New York Times previously reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

TikTok posts referencing violence raise anxiety at schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Some parents kept their children home, police stepped up patrols and educators tightened security protocols Friday in response to viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence that raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide. Vickie Cartwright, the interim superintendent of schools in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WSOC Charlotte

‘I am worried’: Schools up safety in response to threats circulating on TikTok

CHARLOTTE — School districts at home and across the county stepped up safety measures Friday in response to school violence threats circulating on TikTok. It’s a disturbing trend that has forced police and local schools to work overtime investigating every threat. Though there were no credible threats Friday in the Channel 9 viewing area, parents are still concerned.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

“Test-to-stay” policy endorsed by CDC, but local parents aren’t sold yet

CHARLOTTE — When classes return to session after the holidays, schools may have a new option for keeping children in the classroom despite rising COVID-19 rates. Currently, most schools immediately enact a 10-day quarantine for any student exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, but on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now has the research showing that may not be necessary for all students -- even those who aren’t vaccinated.
EDUCATION
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 speaks with Gov. Cooper about guns in schools

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Roy Cooper said he commends schools for having a zero-tolerance approach to guns on school grounds. Anchor Erica Bryant spoke with the governor Friday afternoon about the increase in violence and guns in schools. [ALSO READ: Superintendent releases video message after more guns found on CMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
WSOC Charlotte

Chief of police in Oakboro on administrative leave, mayor says

OAKBORO, N.C. — The chief of police in Oakboro is on paid administrative leave, according to town officials. Chief T.J. Smith was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday “pending the outcome of an investigation,” Oakboro Mayor Joyce Little told Channel 9 on Friday. [ READ ALSO: 25-year...
WSOC Charlotte

Conservationists sue over US plan to kill Nevada predators

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Conservationists are suing three federal agencies over the adequacy of an environmental review the government has said satisfies requirements to resume the killing of coyotes, mountain lions and other wildlife in federally protected wilderness areas in Nevada. The move comes five years after...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Sex Discrimination#Title Ix#Racism#Kshb#The Associated Press#The New York Times#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Tornado victims include 7 members of Kentucky family

A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll. Authorities on Thursday found the body of a Kentucky teenager who had been missing. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were Dawson Springs fixtures who had worked at a funeral home helping others through their grief.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Coronavirus: CDC endorses ‘test-to-stay’ policies in schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that unvaccinated school children exposed to COVID-19 can safely continue attending school if they mask up and undergo at least twice-weekly testing. The endorsement of “test-to-stay” policies comes after officials spent months working with school districts nationwide to evaluate the...
EDUCATION
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy