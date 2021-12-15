Megan Thee Stallions Slams Media for Coverage of Tory Lanez Hearing

Megan Thee Stallion has struck a deal with Netflix to produce new series and other projects. The Grammy winning “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has entered a first look deal with the streamer. “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” she said. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.” Added Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.” Under the terms of the deal, she will create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix. The Houston native is a three-time Grammy winner whose songs also include “Savage,” “Body” and her Cardi B. collaboration “WAP.” She was also honored as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO