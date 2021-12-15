2022 Columbus Crew schedule released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Major League Soccer has unveiled the full 2022 regular season schedule, which includes the 34-game schedule for the Columbus Crew.

The Black & Gold will open the 27th MLS season on Feb. 26 at Lower.com Field against the Vancouver Whitecaps, its first match against the Canadian club since 2019.

The next two chapters of the ‘Hell is Real’ rivalry between the Crew and FC Cincinnati will take place on July 17 in Columbus and on August 27 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Crew will also play the newest MLS club Charlotte FC twice in 2022. The Black & Gold will host Charlotte on June 18 and head to North Carolina for a road match on July 30.

The final regular season match on MLS Decision Day for Columbus will on October 9 in Florida against Orlando City.

2022 COLUMBUS CREW SCHEDULE

SAT FEB. 26 (H) Vancouver Whitecaps 3:30pm SAT MAR. 5 (A) San Jose Earthquakes 5:30pm SAT MAR. 12 (H) Toronto FC 1:30pm SAT MAR. 19 (A) New York Red Bulls 2:00pm SAT APR. 2 (H) Nashville SC 6:00pm SAT APR. 9 (A) Philadelphia Union 7:30pm SAT APR. 16 (H) Orlando City 7:30pm SAT APR. 23 (A) Sporting Kansas City 8:30pm SAT APR. 30 (H) D.C. United 7:30pm SAT MAY 7 (A) New England Revolution 7:30pm SAT MAY 14 (A) New York City FC 7:00pm SAT MAY 21 (H) Los Angeles FC 3:30pm SAT MAY 28 (A) Atlanta United 7:00pm SAT JUNE 18 (H) Charlotte FC 7:30pm SAT JUNE 25 (A) Real Salt Lake 10:00pm WED JUNE 29 (A) Toronto FC 7:30pm SUN JULY 3 (H) Philadelphia Union 7:30pm SAT JULY 9 (A) Chicago Fire 8:00pm WED JULY 13 (A) D.C. United 8:00pm SUN JULY 17 (H) FC Cincinnati 7:30pm SAT JULY 23 (H) New England Revolution 7:30pm SAT JULY 30 (A) Charlotte FC 7:00pm WED AUG. 3 (H) CF Montreal 7:30pm SAT AUG. 6 (H) New York City FC 7:30pm SAT AUG. 13 (A) Colorado Rapids 9:00pm SUN AUG. 21 (H) Atlanta United 6:00pm SAT AUG. 27 (A) FC Cincinnati 7:30pm WED AUG. 31 (H) Inter Miami 7:30pm SAT SEP. 3 (H) Chicago Fire 7:30pm FRI SEP. 9 (A) CF Montreal 7:30pm TUE SEP. 13 (A) Inter Miami 8:00pm SUN SEP. 18 (H) Portland Timbers 1:00pm SAT OCT. 1 (H) New York Red Bulls 7:30pm SUN OCT. 9 (A) Orlando City TBD

