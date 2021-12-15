2022 Columbus Crew schedule released
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Major League Soccer has unveiled the full 2022 regular season schedule, which includes the 34-game schedule for the Columbus Crew.
The Black & Gold will open the 27th MLS season on Feb. 26 at Lower.com Field against the Vancouver Whitecaps, its first match against the Canadian club since 2019.
The next two chapters of the ‘Hell is Real’ rivalry between the Crew and FC Cincinnati will take place on July 17 in Columbus and on August 27 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.
The Crew will also play the newest MLS club Charlotte FC twice in 2022. The Black & Gold will host Charlotte on June 18 and head to North Carolina for a road match on July 30.
The final regular season match on MLS Decision Day for Columbus will on October 9 in Florida against Orlando City.
2022 COLUMBUS CREW SCHEDULE
|SAT FEB. 26
|(H) Vancouver Whitecaps
|3:30pm
|SAT MAR. 5
|(A) San Jose Earthquakes
|5:30pm
|SAT MAR. 12
|(H) Toronto FC
|1:30pm
|SAT MAR. 19
|(A) New York Red Bulls
|2:00pm
|SAT APR. 2
|(H) Nashville SC
|6:00pm
|SAT APR. 9
|(A) Philadelphia Union
|7:30pm
|SAT APR. 16
|(H) Orlando City
|7:30pm
|SAT APR. 23
|(A) Sporting Kansas City
|8:30pm
|SAT APR. 30
|(H) D.C. United
|7:30pm
|SAT MAY 7
|(A) New England Revolution
|7:30pm
|SAT MAY 14
|(A) New York City FC
|7:00pm
|SAT MAY 21
|(H) Los Angeles FC
|3:30pm
|SAT MAY 28
|(A) Atlanta United
|7:00pm
|SAT JUNE 18
|(H) Charlotte FC
|7:30pm
|SAT JUNE 25
|(A) Real Salt Lake
|10:00pm
|WED JUNE 29
|(A) Toronto FC
|7:30pm
|SUN JULY 3
|(H) Philadelphia Union
|7:30pm
|SAT JULY 9
|(A) Chicago Fire
|8:00pm
|WED JULY 13
|(A) D.C. United
|8:00pm
|SUN JULY 17
|(H) FC Cincinnati
|7:30pm
|SAT JULY 23
|(H) New England Revolution
|7:30pm
|SAT JULY 30
|(A) Charlotte FC
|7:00pm
|WED AUG. 3
|(H) CF Montreal
|7:30pm
|SAT AUG. 6
|(H) New York City FC
|7:30pm
|SAT AUG. 13
|(A) Colorado Rapids
|9:00pm
|SUN AUG. 21
|(H) Atlanta United
|6:00pm
|SAT AUG. 27
|(A) FC Cincinnati
|7:30pm
|WED AUG. 31
|(H) Inter Miami
|7:30pm
|SAT SEP. 3
|(H) Chicago Fire
|7:30pm
|FRI SEP. 9
|(A) CF Montreal
|7:30pm
|TUE SEP. 13
|(A) Inter Miami
|8:00pm
|SUN SEP. 18
|(H) Portland Timbers
|1:00pm
|SAT OCT. 1
|(H) New York Red Bulls
|7:30pm
|SUN OCT. 9
|(A) Orlando City
|TBD
