The 'Rockstar' hitmaker and her ex Meme's Instagram Stories appear to show that they are spending time together in Florida following drama with his other baby mama. AceShowbiz - DaBaby is leaving behind his drama with DaniLeigh by spending the Thanksgiving weekend with his other baby mama. The rapper is in Florida where he recently hosted an album release party and it seems like his ex Meme is with him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO