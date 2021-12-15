List: Wind gusts from across Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado was pummeled by by intense wind gusts Wednesday, causing damage , power outages and closing roads. There were gusts throughout the Denver metro area that topped 80 mph, with other parts of the state above 100 mph.

The wind speeds picked up around 10 a.m. and continued for hours, stretching into the late afternoon in the Denver area. However, the Mile High City did not see its highest wind gust ever .

The National Weather Service office in Boulder compiled wind reports from across the state. The reports come from a variety of sources, including volunteers, using a variety of equipment. The NWS noted that not all of the reports are considered official.

Top Wind Reports

The reports below are a selection of some of the highest reported to the National Weather Service.

Red Mountain Pass: 112 mph

Lamar: 107 mph

Air Force Academy Airfield: 100 mph

White Ranch Open: 95 mph

Rocky Flats: 94 mph

Louisville: 93 mph

Boulder: 91 mph

Broomfield: 91 mph

Wind Reports by County

The National Weather Service also shared reports by county, showing how varied the wind gusts were. The information below is formatted exactly as posted by the NWS.

Adams County

Arapahoe County

Boulder County

Clear Creek County

Denver County

Douglas County

Gilpin County

Jefferson County

Larimer County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Morgan County

Park County

Sedgwick County

Summit County

Washington County

Weld County

0.7 Mi S Of Northwest Pkwy 61 MPH 0752 AM 12/15 39.97N/104.99W 0.1 Mi S Of 84th Ave 56 MPH 0129 PM 12/15 39.85N/104.99WLittleton 59 MPH 1116 AM 12/15 39.61N/105.00WDenver Arapahoe 59 MPH 1202 PM 12/15 39.57N/104.85WDry Creek 58 MPH 1218 PM 12/15 39.58N/104.88WBennett 55 MPH 1115 AM 12/15 39.61N/104.51W2 WSW Louisville 93 MPH 1146 AM 12/15 39.96N/105.18W3 SSW Boulder 91 MPH 1000 AM 12/15 39.99N/105.27W4 ENE Nederland 79 MPH 1045 AM 12/15 39.99N/105.45WNederland 79 MPH 1048 AM 12/15 39.99N/105.45WBoulder South West 79 MPH 1145 AM 12/15 39.97N/105.25W1 SSW Meeker Park 78 MPH 1149 AM 12/15 40.22N/105.53WWondervu 75 MPH 1216 PM 12/15 39.91N/105.38W1 NE Crisman 74 MPH 1046 AM 12/15 40.05N/105.35WWard 73 MPH 1103 AM 12/15 40.10N/105.50WLongmont 73 MPH 1109 AM 12/15 40.15N/105.27WNederland 72 MPH 1201 PM 12/15 39.99N/105.45WLongmont Vbrand 68 MPH 0134 PM 12/15 40.17N/105.17WWard 67 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 40.08N/105.50W036e03750rws1rp1 At Baseline 67 MPH 1228 PM 12/15 40.00N/105.26WLongmont 66 MPH 0200 PM 12/15 40.21N/105.13WNederland 65 MPH 0216 PM 12/15 39.99N/105.45WLongmont Vbrand 64 MPH 1134 AM 12/15 40.17N/105.17WLyons 3W 64 MPH 1142 AM 12/15 40.22N/105.33WLouisville 63 MPH 1100 AM 12/15 39.96N/105.15WLongmont 62 MPH 1216 PM 12/15 40.13N/105.23WLongmont 59 MPH 1205 PM 12/15 40.21N/105.13WLongmont 58 MPH 1239 PM 12/15 40.20N/105.15WLongmont 58 MPH 0153 PM 12/15 40.20N/105.15WLafayette 57 MPH 0745 AM 12/15 40.06N/105.12WI-70 Floyd Hill 85 MPH 1228 PM 12/15 39.72N/105.41WI-70 Georgetown Lake 73 MPH 1228 PM 12/15 39.73N/105.69WDownieville 68 MPH 0109 PM 12/15 39.77N/105.61WCorral Creek 68 MPH 0158 PM 12/15 39.64N/105.46WCorral Creek 65 MPH 1058 AM 12/15 39.64N/105.46WDenver 60 MPH 0816 AM 12/15 39.85N/104.65W0.15 Mi N Of Alameda 60 MPH 1127 AM 12/15 39.71N/105.00WUniversity Blvd 59 MPH 1046 AM 12/15 39.68N/104.96W070w276 Colo. Blvd. 55 MPH 1137 AM 12/15 39.78N/104.94WCheesman 87 MPH 1223 PM 12/15 39.18N/105.27WI-25 and C470 64 MPH 1157 AM 12/15 39.56N/104.87WBlack Hawk 79 MPH 1126 AM 12/15 39.84N/105.47WDakota Hill 71 MPH 1035 AM 12/15 39.87N/105.55WBlack Hawk 70 MPH 1046 AM 12/15 39.84N/105.47WPickle Gulch 65 MPH 1224 PM 12/15 39.84N/105.52WGolden 63 MPH 0230 PM 12/15 39.90N/105.40WAspen Springs 62 MPH 0140 PM 12/15 39.83N/105.48WAspen Springs 58 MPH 1110 AM 12/15 39.83N/105.48WGolden 56 MPH 0103 PM 12/15 39.90N/105.40W2.8 NE White Ranch Open Spac 95 MPH 1025 AM 12/15 39.85N/105.25WRocky Flats Hwy 93 and 72 94 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 39.87N/105.24WBroomfield Rocky Mtn Metro A 89 MPH 0154 PM 12/15 39.90N/105.10W2 NW Rocky Flats 87 MPH 1035 AM 12/15 39.91N/105.22W4 WSW Arvada 85 MPH 0156 PM 12/15 39.79N/105.17W1 SSW Pleasant View 83 MPH 1240 PM 12/15 39.70N/105.18W1 NE Arvada 81 MPH 1138 AM 12/15 39.83N/105.09WGenesee 80 MPH 1025 AM 12/15 39.71N/105.29WI-70 at C470 80 MPH 0220 PM 12/15 39.71N/105.19WCoal Creek Canyon 79 MPH 1030 AM 12/15 39.88N/105.39W2 S Eldorado Springs 77 MPH 1136 AM 12/15 39.90N/105.27WI-70 at C470 75 MPH 1248 PM 12/15 39.71N/105.19W1.7 NE Rocky Flats (CDPHE) 70 MPH 1115 AM 12/15 39.91N/105.19WArvada 69 MPH 1100 AM 12/15 39.84N/105.17WLakewood 68 MPH 1016 AM 12/15 39.70N/105.15W0.3 Mi E Of 112th Ave 68 MPH 1056 AM 12/15 39.90N/105.08W470w014 Wadsworth 67 MPH 1025 AM 12/15 39.55N/105.08WLittleton 65 MPH 0116 PM 12/15 39.59N/105.13WArvada 64 MPH 1239 PM 12/15 39.85N/105.16WArvada 60 MPH 1229 PM 12/15 39.84N/105.13WLookout Mountain 59 MPH 1210 PM 12/15 39.72N/105.25WLittleton 58 MPH 1100 AM 12/15 39.60N/105.17W0.7 Mi E Of Kipling St 56 MPH 1127 AM 12/15 39.78N/105.10W1 W Wheat Ridge 56 MPH 1203 PM 12/15 39.77N/105.11WLakewood 55 MPH 1205 PM 12/15 39.70N/105.10WBuckeye 86 MPH 1135 AM 12/15 40.81N/105.04WI-25 and Buckeye Rd 84 MPH 0139 PM 12/15 40.84N/104.97WI-25 and Buckeye Rd 80 MPH 0109 PM 12/15 40.84N/104.97W3 WNW Loveland 79 MPH 1059 AM 12/15 40.43N/105.12WLoveland 79 MPH 1101 AM 12/15 40.43N/105.12WGlen Haven 73 MPH 1109 AM 12/15 40.47N/105.45WChristman Air Field 72 MPH 1150 AM 12/15 40.59N/105.14WVirginia Dale 70 MPH 1157 AM 12/15 40.95N/105.35WVirginia Dale 70 MPH 0200 PM 12/15 40.95N/105.35WGlen Haven 70 MPH 0300 PM 12/15 40.47N/105.45WBerthoud 69 MPH 1130 AM 12/15 40.38N/105.15WLily Lake 68 MPH 1207 PM 12/15 40.31N/105.54WLoveland 61 MPH 0215 PM 12/15 40.43N/105.12W1 ENE Estes Park 60 MPH 1037 AM 12/15 40.38N/105.50WLivermore 59 MPH 1016 AM 12/15 40.71N/105.41W025n277 Wellington 57 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 40.68N/105.00W025n277 Wellington 57 MPH 0139 PM 12/15 40.68N/105.00WLivermore 56 MPH 1243 PM 12/15 40.87N/105.36WBerthoud 56 MPH 1245 PM 12/15 40.34N/105.10WLimon 60 MPH 0847 AM 12/15 39.27N/103.67WI-76 Sterling 75 MPH 0109 PM 12/15 40.62N/103.17W2 E Sterling 75 MPH 0122 PM 12/15 40.62N/103.17WSterling 15 WNW 71 MPH 0118 PM 12/15 40.70N/103.48WSterling 67 MPH 0115 PM 12/15 40.62N/103.27WNorth Sterling 65 MPH 1245 PM 12/15 40.79N/103.26WIliff 65 MPH 1254 PM 12/15 40.76N/103.06WSterling 63 MPH 1255 PM 12/15 40.62N/103.27WPeetz 62 MPH 1132 AM 12/15 40.97N/103.20WSterling 15 WNW 61 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 40.70N/103.48WFort Morgan 67 MPH 0135 PM 12/15 40.33N/103.80WFort Morgan 64 MPH 1235 PM 12/15 40.33N/103.80W0.8 Mi E Of Main St. Fort Mo 55 MPH 0139 PM 12/15 40.26N/103.79WBailey 68 MPH 1146 AM 12/15 39.42N/105.46WJones Hill 66 MPH 1158 AM 12/15 39.04N/106.00WShawnee 63 MPH 1200 PM 12/15 39.36N/105.79W024w254 Wilkerson Pass 62 MPH 1218 PM 12/15 39.04N/105.53WHartsel 61 MPH 1230 PM 12/15 39.09N/105.77WJefferson 58 MPH 0519 AM 12/15 39.35N/105.84W2.3 NE Ovid (UPR) 64 MPH 1220 PM 12/15 40.99N/102.36W076w180 Julesburg 62 MPH 1238 PM 12/15 40.97N/102.25WOvid 58 MPH 0115 PM 12/15 40.97N/102.27WOvid 56 MPH 1230 PM 12/15 40.97N/102.27WCrook 56 MPH 1245 PM 12/15 40.84N/102.51WRed Cliff Pass 60 MPH 1135 AM 12/15 39.48N/106.15WSilverthorne 57 MPH 0757 AM 12/15 39.63N/106.06W1 NNW Akron 78 MPH 1158 AM 12/15 40.18N/103.22WAkron 78 MPH 1158 AM 12/15 40.17N/103.22WAkron 70 MPH 1207 PM 12/15 40.16N/103.20W0.75 Mi W Of Co-Q 69 MPH 1218 PM 12/15 40.35N/103.44W14 S Hyde 61 MPH 0934 AM 12/15 39.92N/102.81WAkron 61 MPH 0100 PM 12/15 40.15N/103.14WI-25 at Wyoming Border 83 MPH 1258 PM 12/15 40.99N/104.91W025s251 Berthoud 78 MPH 1207 PM 12/15 40.32N/104.98WStoneham 22 N 78 MPH 1245 PM 12/15 40.92N/103.70W2.4 Mi N Of Wcr-34 71 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 40.27N/104.98WStoneham 22 N 68 MPH 1152 AM 12/15 40.92N/103.70W014w176 Briggsdale 68 MPH 0149 PM 12/15 40.64N/104.33W025n242 St. Vrain 67 MPH 1116 AM 12/15 40.18N/104.98W085s309 Wyoming Border 67 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 41.00N/104.77WEaton 67 MPH 0105 PM 12/15 40.54N/104.78WNunn 67 MPH 0200 PM 12/15 40.71N/104.78WNunn 66 MPH 1157 AM 12/15 40.71N/104.78WCrow Creek 66 MPH 0107 PM 12/15 40.65N/104.34W4.9 N Nunn (UPR) 66 MPH 0111 PM 12/15 40.77N/104.81W4.9 N Nunn (UPR) 66 MPH 0141 PM 12/15 40.77N/104.81W014w176 Briggsdale 62 MPH 1116 AM 12/15 40.64N/104.33W1.2 S Eaton (UPR) 56 MPH 0106 PM 12/15 40.51N/104.70WErie Muni 55 MPH 0755 AM 12/15 40.02N/105.05W

