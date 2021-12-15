List: Wind gusts from across Colorado on Wednesday
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado was pummeled by by intense wind gusts Wednesday, causing damage , power outages and closing roads. There were gusts throughout the Denver metro area that topped 80 mph, with other parts of the state above 100 mph.
The wind speeds picked up around 10 a.m. and continued for hours, stretching into the late afternoon in the Denver area. However, the Mile High City did not see its highest wind gust ever .
The National Weather Service office in Boulder compiled wind reports from across the state. The reports come from a variety of sources, including volunteers, using a variety of equipment. The NWS noted that not all of the reports are considered official.
Top Wind Reports
The reports below are a selection of some of the highest reported to the National Weather Service.
- Red Mountain Pass: 112 mph
- Lamar: 107 mph
- Air Force Academy Airfield: 100 mph
- White Ranch Open: 95 mph
- Rocky Flats: 94 mph
- Louisville: 93 mph
- Boulder: 91 mph
- Broomfield: 91 mph
Wind Reports by County
The National Weather Service also shared reports by county, showing how varied the wind gusts were. The information below is formatted exactly as posted by the NWS.
Adams County0.7 Mi S Of Northwest Pkwy 61 MPH 0752 AM 12/15 39.97N/104.99W 0.1 Mi S Of 84th Ave 56 MPH 0129 PM 12/15 39.85N/104.99W
Arapahoe CountyLittleton 59 MPH 1116 AM 12/15 39.61N/105.00W
Denver Arapahoe 59 MPH 1202 PM 12/15 39.57N/104.85W
Dry Creek 58 MPH 1218 PM 12/15 39.58N/104.88W
Bennett 55 MPH 1115 AM 12/15 39.61N/104.51W
Boulder County2 WSW Louisville 93 MPH 1146 AM 12/15 39.96N/105.18W
3 SSW Boulder 91 MPH 1000 AM 12/15 39.99N/105.27W
4 ENE Nederland 79 MPH 1045 AM 12/15 39.99N/105.45W
Nederland 79 MPH 1048 AM 12/15 39.99N/105.45W
Boulder South West 79 MPH 1145 AM 12/15 39.97N/105.25W
1 SSW Meeker Park 78 MPH 1149 AM 12/15 40.22N/105.53W
Wondervu 75 MPH 1216 PM 12/15 39.91N/105.38W
1 NE Crisman 74 MPH 1046 AM 12/15 40.05N/105.35W
Ward 73 MPH 1103 AM 12/15 40.10N/105.50W
Longmont 73 MPH 1109 AM 12/15 40.15N/105.27W
Nederland 72 MPH 1201 PM 12/15 39.99N/105.45W
Longmont Vbrand 68 MPH 0134 PM 12/15 40.17N/105.17W
Ward 67 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 40.08N/105.50W
036e03750rws1rp1 At Baseline 67 MPH 1228 PM 12/15 40.00N/105.26W
Longmont 66 MPH 0200 PM 12/15 40.21N/105.13W
Nederland 65 MPH 0216 PM 12/15 39.99N/105.45W
Longmont Vbrand 64 MPH 1134 AM 12/15 40.17N/105.17W
Lyons 3W 64 MPH 1142 AM 12/15 40.22N/105.33W
Louisville 63 MPH 1100 AM 12/15 39.96N/105.15W
Longmont 62 MPH 1216 PM 12/15 40.13N/105.23W
Longmont 59 MPH 1205 PM 12/15 40.21N/105.13W
Longmont 58 MPH 1239 PM 12/15 40.20N/105.15W
Longmont 58 MPH 0153 PM 12/15 40.20N/105.15W
Lafayette 57 MPH 0745 AM 12/15 40.06N/105.12W
Clear Creek CountyI-70 Floyd Hill 85 MPH 1228 PM 12/15 39.72N/105.41W
I-70 Georgetown Lake 73 MPH 1228 PM 12/15 39.73N/105.69W
Downieville 68 MPH 0109 PM 12/15 39.77N/105.61W
Corral Creek 68 MPH 0158 PM 12/15 39.64N/105.46W
Corral Creek 65 MPH 1058 AM 12/15 39.64N/105.46W
Denver CountyDenver 60 MPH 0816 AM 12/15 39.85N/104.65W
0.15 Mi N Of Alameda 60 MPH 1127 AM 12/15 39.71N/105.00W
University Blvd 59 MPH 1046 AM 12/15 39.68N/104.96W
070w276 Colo. Blvd. 55 MPH 1137 AM 12/15 39.78N/104.94W
Douglas CountyCheesman 87 MPH 1223 PM 12/15 39.18N/105.27W
I-25 and C470 64 MPH 1157 AM 12/15 39.56N/104.87W
Gilpin CountyBlack Hawk 79 MPH 1126 AM 12/15 39.84N/105.47W
Dakota Hill 71 MPH 1035 AM 12/15 39.87N/105.55W
Black Hawk 70 MPH 1046 AM 12/15 39.84N/105.47W
Pickle Gulch 65 MPH 1224 PM 12/15 39.84N/105.52W
Golden 63 MPH 0230 PM 12/15 39.90N/105.40W
Aspen Springs 62 MPH 0140 PM 12/15 39.83N/105.48W
Aspen Springs 58 MPH 1110 AM 12/15 39.83N/105.48W
Golden 56 MPH 0103 PM 12/15 39.90N/105.40W
Jefferson County2.8 NE White Ranch Open Spac 95 MPH 1025 AM 12/15 39.85N/105.25W
Rocky Flats Hwy 93 and 72 94 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 39.87N/105.24W
Broomfield Rocky Mtn Metro A 89 MPH 0154 PM 12/15 39.90N/105.10W
2 NW Rocky Flats 87 MPH 1035 AM 12/15 39.91N/105.22W
4 WSW Arvada 85 MPH 0156 PM 12/15 39.79N/105.17W
1 SSW Pleasant View 83 MPH 1240 PM 12/15 39.70N/105.18W
1 NE Arvada 81 MPH 1138 AM 12/15 39.83N/105.09W
Genesee 80 MPH 1025 AM 12/15 39.71N/105.29W
I-70 at C470 80 MPH 0220 PM 12/15 39.71N/105.19W
Coal Creek Canyon 79 MPH 1030 AM 12/15 39.88N/105.39W
2 S Eldorado Springs 77 MPH 1136 AM 12/15 39.90N/105.27W
I-70 at C470 75 MPH 1248 PM 12/15 39.71N/105.19W
1.7 NE Rocky Flats (CDPHE) 70 MPH 1115 AM 12/15 39.91N/105.19W
Arvada 69 MPH 1100 AM 12/15 39.84N/105.17W
Lakewood 68 MPH 1016 AM 12/15 39.70N/105.15W
0.3 Mi E Of 112th Ave 68 MPH 1056 AM 12/15 39.90N/105.08W
470w014 Wadsworth 67 MPH 1025 AM 12/15 39.55N/105.08W
Littleton 65 MPH 0116 PM 12/15 39.59N/105.13W
Arvada 64 MPH 1239 PM 12/15 39.85N/105.16W
Arvada 60 MPH 1229 PM 12/15 39.84N/105.13W
Lookout Mountain 59 MPH 1210 PM 12/15 39.72N/105.25W
Littleton 58 MPH 1100 AM 12/15 39.60N/105.17W
0.7 Mi E Of Kipling St 56 MPH 1127 AM 12/15 39.78N/105.10W
1 W Wheat Ridge 56 MPH 1203 PM 12/15 39.77N/105.11W
Lakewood 55 MPH 1205 PM 12/15 39.70N/105.10W
Larimer CountyBuckeye 86 MPH 1135 AM 12/15 40.81N/105.04W
I-25 and Buckeye Rd 84 MPH 0139 PM 12/15 40.84N/104.97W
I-25 and Buckeye Rd 80 MPH 0109 PM 12/15 40.84N/104.97W
3 WNW Loveland 79 MPH 1059 AM 12/15 40.43N/105.12W
Loveland 79 MPH 1101 AM 12/15 40.43N/105.12W
Glen Haven 73 MPH 1109 AM 12/15 40.47N/105.45W
Christman Air Field 72 MPH 1150 AM 12/15 40.59N/105.14W
Virginia Dale 70 MPH 1157 AM 12/15 40.95N/105.35W
Virginia Dale 70 MPH 0200 PM 12/15 40.95N/105.35W
Glen Haven 70 MPH 0300 PM 12/15 40.47N/105.45W
Berthoud 69 MPH 1130 AM 12/15 40.38N/105.15W
Lily Lake 68 MPH 1207 PM 12/15 40.31N/105.54W
Loveland 61 MPH 0215 PM 12/15 40.43N/105.12W
1 ENE Estes Park 60 MPH 1037 AM 12/15 40.38N/105.50W
Livermore 59 MPH 1016 AM 12/15 40.71N/105.41W
025n277 Wellington 57 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 40.68N/105.00W
025n277 Wellington 57 MPH 0139 PM 12/15 40.68N/105.00W
Livermore 56 MPH 1243 PM 12/15 40.87N/105.36W
Berthoud 56 MPH 1245 PM 12/15 40.34N/105.10W
Lincoln CountyLimon 60 MPH 0847 AM 12/15 39.27N/103.67W
Logan CountyI-76 Sterling 75 MPH 0109 PM 12/15 40.62N/103.17W
2 E Sterling 75 MPH 0122 PM 12/15 40.62N/103.17W
Sterling 15 WNW 71 MPH 0118 PM 12/15 40.70N/103.48W
Sterling 67 MPH 0115 PM 12/15 40.62N/103.27W
North Sterling 65 MPH 1245 PM 12/15 40.79N/103.26W
Iliff 65 MPH 1254 PM 12/15 40.76N/103.06W
Sterling 63 MPH 1255 PM 12/15 40.62N/103.27W
Peetz 62 MPH 1132 AM 12/15 40.97N/103.20W
Sterling 15 WNW 61 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 40.70N/103.48W
Morgan CountyFort Morgan 67 MPH 0135 PM 12/15 40.33N/103.80W
Fort Morgan 64 MPH 1235 PM 12/15 40.33N/103.80W
0.8 Mi E Of Main St. Fort Mo 55 MPH 0139 PM 12/15 40.26N/103.79W
Park CountyBailey 68 MPH 1146 AM 12/15 39.42N/105.46W
Jones Hill 66 MPH 1158 AM 12/15 39.04N/106.00W
Shawnee 63 MPH 1200 PM 12/15 39.36N/105.79W
024w254 Wilkerson Pass 62 MPH 1218 PM 12/15 39.04N/105.53W
Hartsel 61 MPH 1230 PM 12/15 39.09N/105.77W
Jefferson 58 MPH 0519 AM 12/15 39.35N/105.84W
Sedgwick County2.3 NE Ovid (UPR) 64 MPH 1220 PM 12/15 40.99N/102.36W
076w180 Julesburg 62 MPH 1238 PM 12/15 40.97N/102.25W
Ovid 58 MPH 0115 PM 12/15 40.97N/102.27W
Ovid 56 MPH 1230 PM 12/15 40.97N/102.27W
Crook 56 MPH 1245 PM 12/15 40.84N/102.51W
Summit CountyRed Cliff Pass 60 MPH 1135 AM 12/15 39.48N/106.15W
Silverthorne 57 MPH 0757 AM 12/15 39.63N/106.06W
Washington County1 NNW Akron 78 MPH 1158 AM 12/15 40.18N/103.22W
Akron 78 MPH 1158 AM 12/15 40.17N/103.22W
Akron 70 MPH 1207 PM 12/15 40.16N/103.20W
0.75 Mi W Of Co-Q 69 MPH 1218 PM 12/15 40.35N/103.44W
14 S Hyde 61 MPH 0934 AM 12/15 39.92N/102.81W
Akron 61 MPH 0100 PM 12/15 40.15N/103.14W
Weld CountyI-25 at Wyoming Border 83 MPH 1258 PM 12/15 40.99N/104.91W
025s251 Berthoud 78 MPH 1207 PM 12/15 40.32N/104.98W
Stoneham 22 N 78 MPH 1245 PM 12/15 40.92N/103.70W
2.4 Mi N Of Wcr-34 71 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 40.27N/104.98W
Stoneham 22 N 68 MPH 1152 AM 12/15 40.92N/103.70W
014w176 Briggsdale 68 MPH 0149 PM 12/15 40.64N/104.33W
025n242 St. Vrain 67 MPH 1116 AM 12/15 40.18N/104.98W
085s309 Wyoming Border 67 MPH 1147 AM 12/15 41.00N/104.77W
Eaton 67 MPH 0105 PM 12/15 40.54N/104.78W
Nunn 67 MPH 0200 PM 12/15 40.71N/104.78W
Nunn 66 MPH 1157 AM 12/15 40.71N/104.78W
Crow Creek 66 MPH 0107 PM 12/15 40.65N/104.34W
4.9 N Nunn (UPR) 66 MPH 0111 PM 12/15 40.77N/104.81W
4.9 N Nunn (UPR) 66 MPH 0141 PM 12/15 40.77N/104.81W
014w176 Briggsdale 62 MPH 1116 AM 12/15 40.64N/104.33W
1.2 S Eaton (UPR) 56 MPH 0106 PM 12/15 40.51N/104.70W
Erie Muni 55 MPH 0755 AM 12/15 40.02N/105.05W
