ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

AUD/USD could get pummeled by the outcome of the Fed

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD traders await the Fed for clues with regards to the divergence between the RBA and Fed. Bearish head & shoulders taking shape could leave 0.70 vulnerable to a test in the coming sessions. AUD/USD started out the New York day better bid until an avalanche of demand came...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Aud#Stocks#Inflation#Rba#Aud Ud#North American#Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#Td Securities#Pummle Aud Usd#Fx#Aussie#Tds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls back in play for the end of the week

AUD/USD bulls are back in play into the Asian open. Bulls eye an extension on the hourly and daily time frames for the end of this and the start of next week. AUD/USD was ending the day higher by some 0.3% and had moved between a low of 0.7145 and a high 0.7223. The central banks were in focus again and both the BoE and ECB turned more hawkish overnight. Nevertheless, equities saw the glass as half full and sold off which hurt the higher beta currencies, such as AUD.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls hold the grip, but 0.7200 in the way

Australia added a whopping 366.1K new jobs in November, much better than anticipated. Substantial gains in European equities underpinned AUD/USD, sending it to 0.7223. AUD/USD trades below 0.7200 but maintains its near-term bullish stance. The AUD/USD pair is up for a second consecutive day, trading around 0.7180 after peaking at...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steady around $1800 as US T-bond yields drop

The yellow-metal climbs for the third consecutive day, up some 0.15%. The US 10-year Treasury yield falls below the 1.40% threshold, underpins gold. XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-bullish, as long as it remains above $1,792.95. Gold (XAU/USD) advances for the third successive day, aiming towards ending the week on a higher...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. The US Dollar remains in a range very near the 2021 highs after what’s been a climactic week. The US Dollar is the ‘cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry’ from a fundamental perspective, which can keep the focus on the long side of the currency. But, as shared ahead of this week, a number of major pairs sit at important inflection points and those levels will need to give way if USD bulls are going to push up to a fresh high.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Nasdaq Futures Down 100 Pts; Tech Stocks Under Pressure After Fed Move

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Friday, with tech stocks set to underperform after the Federal Reserve pointed to a series of interest rate hikes next year in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 25 points,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower After Hawkish Turn From ECB, BOE

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Friday, remaining under pressure the day after the Bank of England raised its key rate and even the European Central Bank said it will slow down its bond-buying from April. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end

* U.S. dollar index up 0.2% * Trading range narrows from mid-week swings * Euro and sterling down 0.3% * Yen appreciates (New throughout, updates prices, comments; previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as markets approached the end of a busy week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus. The greenback got a lift in morning trading in New York after a Federal Reserve official said in a television interview that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise interest rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March. Central banks are moving at different speeds to adjust their monetary policies, underlining deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will hit the global economy and how persistently high inflation will be. The dollar index rose 0.2% on the day to 96.1970. The euro and sterling fell about 0.3% after gains the two previous days and stood at $1.1299 and $1.3284, respectively, at 1454 GMT. The Fed official, John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, appeared on CNBC in one of few scheduled events on Friday of market interest after two intense days of central bank meetings and commentary on monetary policies and economies. With the meetings out of the way, "we think there will be little informational value in price action in coming days," strategists at TD Securities said in a note to clients. "The USD can consolidate into year-end as FX markets work off some residual positioning/value excesses," they added. While the dollar index on Friday was down about 0.7% from a November high, it is still up 7% since May. The Bank of England on Thursday become the first G7 economy to raise rates since the pandemic while the European Central Bank announced the end of its pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme next March, albeit while promising copious support for as long as needed via its long-running Asset Purchase Program. Their moves came after the Fed on Wednesday moved to end its bond buying sooner than had been planned, paving the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year. "It seems the Fed pencilling in three hikes for 2022 and (sounding) optimistic about the economic prosperity - even in the face of Omicron - has allowed other central banks the ability to take a more hawkish turn," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a report. The yen appreciated against the dollar to 113.345. The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks. Cryptocurrency bitcoin slipped 4% to $45,904. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 96.1970 95.9770 +0.25% 6.908% +96.2630 +95.8750 Euro/Dollar $1.1299 $1.1331 -0.28% -7.52% +$1.1349 +$1.1293 Dollar/Yen 113.3450 113.7100 -0.32% +9.70% +113.8550 +113.1450 Euro/Yen 128.07 128.82 -0.58% +0.91% +128.9700 +128.0300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9210 0.9194 +0.18% +4.11% +0.9213 +0.9175 Sterling/Dollar $1.3284 $1.3323 -0.29% -2.77% +$1.3339 +$1.3273 Dollar/Canadian 1.2833 1.2772 +0.49% +0.79% +1.2841 +1.2773 Aussie/Dollar $0.7159 $0.7183 -0.33% -6.94% +$0.7183 +$0.7149 Euro/Swiss 1.0405 1.0413 -0.08% -3.72% +1.0420 +1.0398 Euro/Sterling 0.8505 0.8501 +0.05% -4.86% +0.8528 +0.8494 NZ $0.6763 $0.6802 -0.61% -5.86% +$0.6801 +$0.6755 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.0010 9.0045 -0.02% +4.84% +9.0195 +8.9700 Euro/Norway 10.1715 10.1801 -0.08% -2.82% +10.2108 +10.1590 Dollar/Sweden 9.0968 9.0371 +0.42% +10.99% +9.1052 +9.0182 Euro/Sweden 10.2788 10.2363 +0.42% +2.01% +10.2870 +10.2256 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy