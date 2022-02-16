ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Goldbelly lets you send food from famous restaurants all over the country — we used it to ship lobster, bagels, and pizza to loved ones

By Remi Rosmarin,Jada Wong
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isnWZ_0dNkDVBL00

Goldbelly

We all know the adage: The way to someone's heart is through their stomach.

Food is more than sustenance — it's nostalgia, comfort, a common denominator in a world of difference. A bite of a tender lobster roll transports you back to road trips to Maine. The chewiness of a New York bagel beckons memories of lazy Sunday morning rituals from when you lived in the city. A whiff of a hot, gooey cheesesteak will always be associated with cheering on the Phillies with your dad.

As we pack up and move on with our lives, we'll continue to crave these nostalgic bites. Whatever the connection, wouldn't it be lovely if you could experience your favorite meals from local, regional eateries no matter where you are?

Enter Goldbelly .

It's an online marketplace offering up some of the best bites from iconic food establishments all around the United States — and it's the ultimate gift for food lovers or, honestly, yourself.

What is Goldbelly?

Every region has its own delicacies — Philly cheesesteaks, New York bagels, Kansas City barbecue — and Goldbelly is on a mission to make these local foods available to everyone, regardless of location.

Goldbelly partners with famous food purveyors and eateries all over the country — like Magnolia Bakery , Lou Malnati's , and Pat LaFrieda —and helps deliver some of their most popular dishes to hungry consumers nationwide. You can find everything from wood-fired pizza to saucy pulled pork and ribs and even entire Thanksgiving dinners with fully-cooked turkey and sides.

There are also meal kits and monthly subscriptions for different types of foods like pizza or bagels, as well as subscriptions to foods from different cities. All proceeds from a City Subscription go toward delivering Goldbelly care packages to frontline workers across the nation.

How Goldbelly works

Head over to Goldbelly , and you'll find a page filled with pictures of delicious eats from all over the country. Goldbelly helps you find what you're looking for in a variety of ways. Choose by category of food, what's popular at the moment, iconic shops, or check out one of Goldbelly's curated gift guides .

Once you find what you're looking for, it's just like ordering anything else online. There is also an option to add a gift message and recipient information, which makes Goldbelly packages extra giftable. Shipping time and price is dependent on the product and where it's coming from. Since Goldbelly works with independent vendors, it's understandable that shipping varies.

Review of Goldbelly

We've tested Goldbelly on several occasions; here are our experiences.

Remi Rosmarin, reporter: "After visiting a friend in Seattle in July a few years ago, I was looking for the perfect thank-you-for-hosting-me gift.

Of course, there are always flowers, candles, and edible arrangements, but nothing felt personal enough for a friend who had gone out of her way to plan a wonderful weekend on the West Coast. As coincidence would have it, I came across Goldbelly the day after I returned. While in Seattle, my friend had mentioned her only real complaint about the city was that there are no good bagels (sorry, Seattle), so I figured, why not send them?

I perused Goldbelly's curated guide to " Best Gifts from NYC ," knowing there had to be some great bagels inside. I landed on a package from Ess-a-Bagel — a New York institution and a personal favorite — which included enough bagels and fixings for six. The box cost $89.95 for six bagels, a half-pound nova lox, and a half-pound of any type of cream cheese. You can also add more cream cheese, lox, and spreads for an added price. I ordered it on Tuesday morning, and it was delivered to my friend's doorstep the next day on Wednesday afternoon.

Even though I was able to test this service for free, it's clear that Goldbelly provides a pretty good value. A typical nova bagel sandwich at Ess-a-Bagel costs $13.25, but the Goldbelly price isn't much higher, clocking each bagel and lox combo in at just about $14.20. Of course, there is also a delivery fee to consider, and you may get a heavier helping of lox and schmear at Ess-a-Bagel, but that's beside the point. This delivery brought serious smiles to an East Coast transplant who had a hankering from some New York bagels, and for that, I'd definitely gift it again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1td9_0dNkDVBL00
We were impressed with fresh lobster rolls from McLoon's Lobster Shack.

Jada Wong/Insider

Jada Wong, former senior editor: "Goldbelly is great when you're missing certain foods or want to deliver a special treat for someone's birthday. It's a delicious and practical gift for yourself or someone else.

So far, I've ordered fresh Maine lobster meat for homemade-ish lobster rolls from McLoon's Lobster Shack and deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati's after canceling a trip during the pandemic, and cupcakes from Carousel Cakes for my dad's birthday.

Prices are comparable to if you'd gone to the restaurants, though they seem pricey up first because items are usually in bundles and packs. You can't just order one pizza — you have to order a pack of two or four.

The lobster meat prices were similar to online grocery store prices but with the added benefit that the meat was fresh from Maine. We ordered two pounds of lobster meat, which was enough to make six rolls with generous piles of meat. If you get a 4-pack of deep-dish pizzas at Lou Malnati's through Goldbelly for $96.99, each one comes out to $24.24 instead of the $22.40 they'd usually cost at the restaurant. Of course, these prices don't include tax or shipping, but those won't nearly be as expensive as a flight to Chicago or Maine.

All the orders arrived safely in padded styrofoam boxes and, in the case of the lobster and pizza, surrounded by ice packs so they were still fresh. There were easy-to-follow prep and cooking instructions for the lobster and deep-dish pizza, and the results were delicious."

The bottom line

Nowadays, we're comfortable with buying so many items online. If you can buy a mattress and have it delivered to your door, you should be able to do the same with bagels and lobster rolls.

Goldbelly has definitely filled a niche for food-lovers everywhere. While there's nothing like eating the real deal in person, Goldbelly can get you pretty darn close.

Order from Goldbelly here

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Taco Bell Just Dropped 3 New Menu Items That We Can't Wait to Try

If you needed any excuse to skip the grocery store this week and order in every single night all in the spirit of self-care, here's your sign to do just that. Taco Bell surprised us all with the Monday morning news we needed: The Chalupa slinger is releasing three all-new menu items set to debut this week.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
MLive

McDonald’s brings back rare item not seen on menu since 2017

McDonald’s is known for its popular seasonal favorites. Shamrock Shake or McRib, anyone? Though, McDonald’s has brought a more rare treat that hasn’t been on the menu since 2017, according to Eat This, Eat That. Chewboom reports McDonald’s Blueberry & Crème Pie is back at select locations...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Local Foods#Lobster Meat#Bagels#Food Drink#Phillies
Mashed

Once Popular Canned Foods That No One Eats Any More

Prior to the start of the 1800s, the only options for preserving food were to pickle, salt, smoke, or dry it. This limited the types of foods that could be preserved, as well as how long they could be kept. As wars raged across Europe in the late 1700s, however, the French government decided to develop a way of shipping shelf-stable food to their soldiers and seamen — this is how canned food was born (via History). By 1810, canned food was being produced across the continent.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Indy100

McDonald's worker reveals sneaky way they ration fries

A McDonald’s employee has revealed the sneaky way they ration the number of fries customers get. In a clip that’s been viewed more than a quarter of a million times, TikToker @nnennaaaaa6 and McDonald’s employee made the revelation. They captioned the video, “shhhhh” and wrote in the...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Taco Bell Is Getting Rid Of This Menu Item Effective Immediately—Say It Ain’t So!

Say goodbye— if you haven’t already— to Taco Bell’s chicken wings. As of January 12th, the chain’s brand new menu item is no longer offered in stores. Taco Bell first announced a seven-day stint of crispy wings on January 6th, and many fans rushed to try the limited-time offering. For a $5.99 price, customers received five bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report competes with key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King using an interesting mix of being different while also copying its rivals. The chain built its business around its square burger, a shape that founder Dave Thomas picked to illustrate that Wendy's does not use frozen beef.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Long-time Popular Restaurant Closing

Another restaurant is closing.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. The fans of locally served Mediterranean food, things are about to get a bit more difficult here in the Valley. That is because the long-time favorite destination Crazy Jim’s, will be calling it quits after 36 years in business.
PHOENIX, AZ
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Insider

Insider

306K+
Followers
22K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy