Sweet Valley High

By Lauren Hubbard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's just something about Sweet Valley. With nearly 200 books, the series, which began publishing in 1983, has served as the inspiration for plenty of adaptations over the years, including a mid-90s TV show, a potential musical, and even a tentative film adaption. Though many of the attempts haven't come to...

Deadline

‘Sweet Valley High’ TV Series Adaptation In Works At The CW From Ashley Wigfield, Fake Empire & Chernin Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who turned the Gossip Girl YA books into a hit series for the CW (and now HBO Max), are bringing another popular YA book series to the screen at the broadcast network. The CW is developing Sweet Valley, a TV series based on the Sweet Valley High books by Francine Pascal. The bestselling novels were previously adapted into the 1994 series Sweet Valley High, which aired in syndication before moving to one of the CW’s predecessors, UPN, for its fourth and final season. The latest project is a co-production between new ViacomCBS corporate siblings CBS...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
@wearemitu

Vicente Fernández and Wife Cuquita’s 50+ Year Love Story Is One for the Books, Here Are All the Heartwarming Details

As we mourn Vicente Fernández’s passing while listening to songs like “A Mi Manera” and “Estos Celos,” drinking stored-away, fancy tequila and yes, crying while thinking about his inimitable legacy, we can’t help but think of the family he left behind. The 81-year-old “Rey De La Música Ranchera” had four children, sons Vicente Jr., Alejandro and Gerardo, plus an adopted daughter Alejandra (but more on that later).
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Francine Pascal
Josh Schwartz
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Kristen Bell Is the Woman in the House: Netflix Satire Sets Premiere — WATCH

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy possesses TV’s longest title in recent memory. (Maybe ever?) Premiering Friday, Jan. 28, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (or TWITHATSFTGITW, for short) is an eight-episode, limited-run series described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.” The first trailer introduces us to Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom “every day is the same,” according to the official logline. “She sits with her wine, staring out the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
Deadline

Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
MOVIES
Deadline

Vicente Fernandez Series Starring Jaime Camil Headed To Netflix

Fans of Vicente Fernandez worldwide will be able to see a series based on his life starring Jaime Camil as the music icon via Netflix, Deadline has learned. The news arrives on the heels of Fernandez’s death last week at age 81. The project, titled The Idol of the People, is a Caracol TV production and will air on that Colombian television network. Netflix has taken world rights to the series outside of Colombia, sources said. Camil has spoken at length on social media about how honored he is to play Chente, a shortened version of the name Vicente that served as...
TV & VIDEOS

