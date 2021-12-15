ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian dollar dips after CPI

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar continues to struggle. In the North American session, USD/CAD has broken above the 1.29 level for the first time since August. The Canadian dollar has not recorded a winning day since December 7th. Canada’s inflation within expectations. The Canadian dollar had a muted reaction to...

Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
Japanese yen calm after BoJ meeting

The Japanese yen is showing little movement on Friday. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 113.44, down 0.13% on the day. It was a dramatic week, with central banks in the spotlight. There were significant announcements on both sides of the pond. The Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its tapering and released a forecast showing up to three rate hikes in 2022. The Bank of England meeting was even more dramatic, as the BoE shocked the markets when it raised rates. Although the hike was only 15 bps, the move is significant in that it marks the first rate hike by a major central bank during the corona pandemic.
Surprise! BoE does it again

The British pound is flat on Friday, after posting gains a day earlier on the BoE rate hike. I’m not sure if BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is chuckling this morning, as he reads the financial section of his favorite newspaper with hot tea in hand. Bailey has done it again, catching the market off-guard after a BoE rate decision. In November, Bailey had signalled that ‘now was the time to act’ in order to contain surging inflation. Market participants had duly priced in a rate hike but had egg on their face when not only did the BoE refrain from a hike, but Bailey voted with the majority against raising rates. The markets were warier this time around, even though inflation continued to head higher and the labor market showed improvement. These were strong reasons in favor of a hike, but uncertainty over Omicron, which has sent infection rates in the UK skyrocketing, seemed reason enough for the BoE to wait until it had a better handle on the threat posed by Omicron.
Softer post-FOMC US dollar continues

The US dollar fell after the FOMC meeting as investors priced in lower longer-term inflation expectations thanks to a pro-active FOMC. Longer-dated yields continue to trade on the softer side, although volatility remains at the shorter end of the curve. There is also likely to be some end-of-year book-squaring flows that will weigh on the greenback over the next two weeks. It will be interesting to see if we get the usual squeeze on overnight offshore dollar funding rates over the New Year turn this year, which should be greenback supportive next week.
Oil consolidates, gold holds own

Oil prices are down around 2% on Friday, dragged lower as trading becomes more risk-averse at the end of the week. It had rebounded well over the last couple of days but has run into resistance at the upper end of its recent range, around USD 73. We could see further consolidation around USD 70 in the coming sessions as we learn more about omicron, what restrictions it will bring, and whether OPEC+ will react.
Commodities and Cryptos: Oil slumps on dollar and virus worries, Gold shines, Bitcoin lower

Crude prices were lower on both a strong dollar and as omicron concerns grow as the current virus surge will likely lead to some Americans to cancel holiday travel plans. Covid news may continue to be a drag for oil prices for the rest of the year, but prospects of $100 oil at some point next year will lead to some buying on every critical support level.
Oil choppy, gold breaks past 1800

Oil prices have endured another choppy range-trading week, although, by the standards of early December, the volatility remains modest. A continuing recovery ex-China and the threat of OPEC+ moving suddenly is offset by an easing energy crunch in China and omicron growth fears. That has left oil markets looking for a more settled equilibrium price until the narrative convincingly changes one way or the other.
