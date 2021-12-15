ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Return of the Jedi,’ WALL-E’ Added To National Film Registry

By Claire Epting
103GBF
103GBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Library of Congress has selected its 25 movies to add to the National Film Registry for preservation. This year's “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant picks include Pixar's Wall-E and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, among others. “Films help reflect our cultural history and...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
Collider

Ridley Scott's 'Legend' Shows How Vital Music Is To Film

Director’s cuts: the best of them are powerful arguments for letting talented filmmakers go wild in the medium, while the worst are arguments against dodgy marketing labels. But I’ve been equally fascinated by what might be called “composer’s cuts”: those instances where a composer’s score for a film is completed, replaced for whatever reason, and then restored. They aren’t as easy to come by, and it’s not a one-to-one comparison with director’s cuts; a composer isn’t responsible for providing a consistent vision through every stage of production. But few elements can change the perception of pictures the way music can. A scene with the same editing, effects, and sound can be enhanced or ruined by the choice in underscore.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hayden
Person
Selena
Person
Fred Hampton
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Return of the Jedi,’ ‘WALL-E,’ plus cornerstones of Black cinema added to Library of Congress list

Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” and Pixar’s “WALL-E,” both beloved blockbuster films made largely in the Bay Area, were two of the 25 films selected for the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. But it’s the diversity that is most notable about the 2021 list as the registry strives to be more inclusive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Inks Multiyear Film Deal With Netflix

Spike Lee has inked a multiyear feature deal with Netflix, the studio behind his most recent feature, Da 5 Bloods. Under the pact, Lee will direct and produce narrative films via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner. Lee offered in a statement: “There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.” The latter half of Lee’s statement is referencing Netflix’s investment in and financial support for the director’s “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry,” as Thursday’s announcement noted. This effort is a part of the new creative partnership. The Oscar winner’s other work with the studio includes the She’s Gotta Have It series, the one-man show Rodney King, which Lee directed, and the feature See You Yesterday, which the filmmaker produced. Lee is repped by ICM Partners.
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

National Film Registry announces this year’s 25 inductees, including ‘Cooley High’ and other Chicago movies — as well as ‘Return of the Jedi’

This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry, a program of the Library of Congress, casts a wide net of franchise blockbusters (”Return of the Jedi,” “The Fellowship of the Ring”), legendary directors (Alfred Hitchcock, Robert Altman, Jonathan Demme, Wes Craven), an array of Black, Latinx and Asian American filmmakers — and a healthy dose of Chicago-made work. The 25 titles, released ...
CHICAGO, IL
103GBF

What Is the Marvel Multiverse? A Brief Introduction

After its introduction in Loki and What If...?, the multiverse comes to Marvel’s movies with Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you haven’t read comics or you skipped Loki and What If...? the concept can be a little daunting. There are multiple versions of familiar heroes and villains? Even dead ones? And now they can meet and interact? How does it all work?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Preservation#Wall E#The Library Of Congress#Nightmare#Sounder#The National Registry#Evergreen
103GBF

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Has Biggest Thursday Opening of the Pandemic

With great power comes great responsibility, and apparently a boatload of a cash. Spider-Man: No Way Home had the biggest Thursday preview day since Avengers: Endgame. The collaboration between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios has even proven to be more popular than Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on its opening day.
MOVIES
Collider

Guillermo del Toro Is Releasing a Black-And-White Version of 'Nightmare Alley'

Director Guillermo del Toro is bringing audiences back to the age of classic films with a special re-release of his newest film, Nightmare Alley. Announced by Searchlight Pictures, the alternate version of the film will be presented in black-and-white, mimicking the tone of horror and film noir classics, and will be released under the title Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light, with a limited theatrical run beginning in January 2022.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NME

James Cameron wants separate streaming and theatrical cuts of his movies

James Cameron has said he wants to make two versions of his movies, one designed for cinemas and the other for streaming services. The director, known for films like Titanic, Aliens and The Terminator, discussed the potential of streaming services with Dune director Denis Villeneuve in Variety’s Directors On Directors feature.
MOVIES
ComicBook

IMDb Announces Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series of 2022

We're only a few weeks away from the end of the year, which means it's time for IMDb to reveal its Top 10 lists of Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series, and Returning TV Series of 2022. Following on the reaction to its second DC FanDome trailer, coming in at Number 1 on the Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 list is Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Another DC film, The Flash, starring a duo of returning Dark Knights — Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton — takes the Number 10 spot. Three Marvel movies — Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — are Number 3 and 7, respectively.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Is ‘Nightmare Alley’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Go ahead and have yourself a creepy little Christmas with the latest Guillermo del Toro film, Nightmare Alley, which is coming to theaters this weekend. Brought to you by the director who gave you Pan’s Labyrinth and 2017’s Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, this neo-noir psychological thriller is a bit outside of del Toro’s usual. (If monsters have a usual, that is.)
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
asapland.com

13 great post-apocalyptic movies that portray future bleakers that you can watch now in streaming

The end of the world has been one of the recurring themes of science fiction. The creators of the genre have imagined time and time again what the end of days would be like, going to viruses, glaciations, zombie plagues, war catastrophes or many other reasons. We have selected some of the best post-apocalyptic movies available on streaming so that you can compose a cycle with very little future, because the end of civilization is just around the corner.
MOVIES
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy