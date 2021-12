ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on I-196 in Fillmore Township Friday night. Police say they were dispatched to southbound I-196 near the 50 mile marker just before 7 p.m. on reports that a pedestrian had been hit. Upon arrival they found a subject had been struck and died on the scene.

