BEVs: 2,693 (up 106%) and 5.1% share. So far this year, more than one in four new Volvo was rechargeable:. "So far this year, more than 25 per cent of the company’s global sales consist of Recharge models. In Europe, this percentage is more than 40 per cent and in the United States it is nearing 20 per cent. Globally, sales of Recharge cars are up by more than 70 per cent since the start of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020."

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO