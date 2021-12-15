ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

9 electric charging stations being installed in Westfield

By Katrina Kincade
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gerSX_0dNkBmS400

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Gas and Electric broke ground on their electric vehicle charging stations Wednesday, a project months in the making.

The company plans on installing nine electric vehicle charges around the city. Two at the airport, as well as at Westfield Technical Academy, Westfield Middle School, Intermediate School and Highland Elementary School and the municipal parking lot near The Hangar restaurant.

Vice president, Democrats emphasize push for more electric vehicle charging stations in the US

The project is mainly paid for by $380,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Protection.

“As soon as 2024, the American car manufactures is going to be around 30 percent of the vehicle fleets are either going to be plug in hybrid, hybrid or full electric so that being said we need to plan ahead and have the capabilities here.” Tom Flaherty Sr., General Manager of Westfield Gas and Electric

Because of supply chain delays, the actual EV charging stations are expected to take five to eight weeks to come in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Westfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Westfield, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Westfield Middle School#Intermediate School#Democrats#American#Ev#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Pittsfield declares snow emergency

The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency from December 18 at 7 a.m. to December 20 at 7 a.m. The city says this is in preparation of the upcoming inclement weather event.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy