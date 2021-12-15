9 electric charging stations being installed in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Gas and Electric broke ground on their electric vehicle charging stations Wednesday, a project months in the making.

The company plans on installing nine electric vehicle charges around the city. Two at the airport, as well as at Westfield Technical Academy, Westfield Middle School, Intermediate School and Highland Elementary School and the municipal parking lot near The Hangar restaurant.

The project is mainly paid for by $380,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Protection.

“As soon as 2024, the American car manufactures is going to be around 30 percent of the vehicle fleets are either going to be plug in hybrid, hybrid or full electric so that being said we need to plan ahead and have the capabilities here.” Tom Flaherty Sr., General Manager of Westfield Gas and Electric

Because of supply chain delays, the actual EV charging stations are expected to take five to eight weeks to come in.

