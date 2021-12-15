Someone Made this Chicago Train into a Holiday Polar Express
By Doc Holliday
99.5 WKDQ
3 days ago
Someone in the Windy City is in a very festive mood. The Chicago Transit Authority has a train that may very well be the Illinois version of The Polar Express. According to the videographer who shared this on YouTube, this is the 30th anniversary...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a unique experience to celebrate the holidays with the kids?. The Nevada Southern Railway is once again offering its annual Santa Express Train for the season. Organizers say that guests on the Santa Express "will experience the magic of riding historic trains at night."
Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells ..... it is time to think about holiday fun! Here are a list of favorite truly not-to-be missed holiday events in the Chicago suburbs! This list should help you plan out the next few weeks so you can maximize your time! I also added Stroll on State in Rockford because it is worth the drive! We are going for our second time this year. Enjoy!
One classic holiday story is coming to life in Oklahoma City. Grab your Christmas jammies as Amanda Taylor and her family take us on a magical trip aboard the Polar Express. Straight from the pages of the book and into a train pulling out of the Oklahoma Railway Museum. The ride is an hour full of Christmas spirit and the story of the power of believing.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At the Putnam Museum, they are kicking off their annual Polar Express parties! With the Polar Express Pajama Party movie times sold out, there is still an opportunity to create your own party with one of their At-Home Party Kits. The regular kit includes: two silver jingle bells with ribbon, “Fabbed at the Putnam” Ornaments, craft activities, four souvenir golden tickets, hot cocoa with mini candy canes for four, four custom cookies from Cookies by Design, and four General Admission Passes for the Putnam. The home party kit will also include a gift card to stream The Polar Express. The deluxe kit includes everything in the Regular Kit, AND two custom Putnam Polar PJ Party blankets, a Logo expandable camping lantern and the choice of a Polar Express puzzle or game.
If you have seen the movie 'The Polar Express' then you know the magic of getting on the train for Christmas. Well, what if you could actually get on the train and do it here in Texas? It's back for another season and it's happening in Palestine, Texas. All aboard the Polar Express!! But, you better reserve quickly because these train rides BOOK UP quick. Here are the details.
Have you ever wanted to live the movie "The Polar Express?" Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
There are all sorts of great holiday events you can take part in here in Iowa this month, but there's only one that will take you all the way to the "North Pole!" Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad offers Iowa families the chance to take a ride on the Santa Express. What's the Santa Express, you ask? Well, the official website reads:
ABERDEEN – Families are invited to put on their PJs and enjoy a returning Christmas tradition through a free showing of “The Polar Express,” which is sponsored by the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau. The event will be Dec. 16, with doors opening and Santa Claus arriving both at...
The Honey Bear Preschool in Alliance recently took a ride on the BNSF mini-train to get into the holiday spirit. Children got to ride on the BNSF mac-train during their "Polar Express" themed day at school. "This opportunity definitely enhanced our day," teacher Sara Hicks said. "Honey Bear students and...
Strong low pressure will approach southern Wisconsin from the southwest today. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Iowa Co. schools navigate sick days, excused absences. Updated: 17 hours ago. With any cough or sniffle, parents are questioning whether or not to keep their children home from school. Health...
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday, the Sugar Express Santa Train brought the joy of the holiday season to local families in parts of Florida. Santa traveled to Belle Glade, Clewiston, Moore Haven and Lake Placid on the Sugar Express, powered by historic steam engine No. 148, to deliver toys to kids in need.
The KCMO Police Department South Patrol Division is hosting its last free movie night of the year Friday, December 17, when it will show the family movie The Polar Express. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium in the rear building at the South Patrol Campus, 9701 Marion Park Dr., with Santa, Christmas carols, refreshments and crafts. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Families should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
From Christmas classics to family favourites, everyone is binge-watching the Christmas movies in the run-up to the 25th of December. Although, it can’t be a festive movie marathon without The Polar Express making an appearance so let’s discover when it’s on TV in 2021. Unfortunately, The Polar...
Presented and put on by the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, the annual Polar Express train ride is a Maine family tradition. It has been years since my family and I have been down to take a ride on the classic steam-powered engine and her 10 beautifully appointed passenger cars. This weekend we went back and relived all the magic from the movie all over again.
Looking for a unique Chicago gift? I’m talking made in Chicago, by Chicagoans. You can expect that at one of the three Chicago Makers Pop Up locations. Each shop has over 90 local Chicago small businesses in Bucktown, West Town, and Wicker Park. Time is running out to check...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The popular Polar Express is back on the rails. The Christmas-themed train ride is the biggest annual fundraiser for the California Railroad Museum Foundation.
This week’s blackout in the downtown Sacramento area forced them to cancel train trips on two nights: a $200,000 loss.
“Over the past couple of days we have had to tell way too many people that Christmas is canceled,” explained Tim Schroepfer, Interim COO California State Railroad Museum Foundation. “This is a third of our revenue for the year over the 18 days to have two of those gone is a real big hit for...
Joy to the world and these quaint towns around the U.S. that really outdo themselves in the Christmas spirit department. From over-the-top boat parades to European-inspired holiday markets, there’s something for everyone on this list of locals that deck the halls unlike anything you’ve seen before. Read on and enjoy rockin’ around these jaw-dropping Christmas trees, musical extravaganzas, and more.
Comments / 1