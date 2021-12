A Tennessee man who was arrested on multiple drug charges related to a massive methamphetamine bust at a Marietta stash house has been convicted on all counts. Antonio Jamar Laster, 31, of Nashville, was arrested in October 2020 when state and federal law enforcement agents caught Laster and three others in the midst of a drug deal, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release. Laster, who Erskine said is connected to the Gangster Disciples street gang, had more than $21,000 concealed inside a Wendy’s fast food bag meant to be exchanged for three kilograms of meth.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO