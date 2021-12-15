German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot'

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, and they’re suspected of carrying out a murder hours later, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday. Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are charged with attempted murder in Officer Holley’s shooting and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed early Thursday in Yale Heights, Harrison said. “These incidents are tragic reminders of the culture of violence that pervades Baltimore. Life is precious and sacred, but unfortunately, there are those who have no regard for it,” the commissioner said. “BPD is committed...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO