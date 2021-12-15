ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz hiring Danny Ainge as alternate governor, CEO

By Luke Adams
 2 days ago
Danny Ainge Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Jazz are hiring Danny Ainge to be the franchise’s alternate governor and CEO, sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). The former Celtics executive will oversee Utah’s basketball operations, with Justin Zanik remaining in the general manager role, per Wojnarowski.

Since Ainge stepped down from his position in Boston earlier this year, Utah has been repeatedly cited as a potential landing spot for him. Ainge played his college ball at BYU and is close with team owner and governor Ryan Smith. Additionally, the Jazz have undergone some front office changes in 2021, having reassigned executive VP of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey to an advisory role, which opened the door for a new addition like Ainge.

At the time of Lindsey’s demotion, reports indicated that Zanik had essentially been running the day-to-day operations of the front office since 2019. It seems likely he’ll continue to do so, since Ainge recently suggested he’d prefer to join a new team as a “helper,” rather than as someone who works “18-hour days.”

Ainge’s title indicates he’ll be above Zanik in the front office hierarchy, but Wojnarowski says (via Twitter) the two executives will “work closely.”

Ainge previously served as the president of basketball operations in Boston from 2003-21. The Celtics made the postseason in all but three of his 18 seasons running the front office, taking home a title in 2008. Ainge’s trades for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen helped lead the Celtics to that championship.

The 2013 blockbuster deal that sent an aging Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets for a boatload of draft picks is considered one of the biggest NBA heists of the century, putting Boston in position to land Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in subsequent drafts. However, while the C’s made three Eastern Finals appearances during Ainge’s last few years in Boston, that team could never quite get over the hump, with major additions like Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving not panning out as hoped.

In Utah, Ainge will inherit a roster that appears on the verge of title contention, with Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gay all locked up for multiple seasons.

ABC4

Former BYU star Danny Ainge officially hired in front-office role by Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A move that has been speculated for months finally became official for the Utah Jazz. Former BYU star Danny Ainge has taken an important role with the team as an alternate governor and CEO of the state’s NBA franchise, with a focus on the team’s basketball operations, a report by […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 trades Jazz must make with Danny Ainge now leading front office

With Danny Ainge’s return to an NBA front office now official, this could mean that there are some big changes in store for the Jazz ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Given Ainge’s previous successes during his time as the Boston Celtics general manager, there’s no doubt that he’ll be able to repeat this success in Utah. especially considering that the Jazz have been a team that’s failed to advance past the Western Conference Semis over the past few seasons.
NBA
NESN

Why Danny Ainge Believes He’s ‘Natural And Perfect Fit’ With Jazz

Danny Ainge predicts he’ll take to his new professional home like a fish to water. The veteran NBA executive believes he’s a “natural and perfect” fit with the Utah Jazz, whom he joined Wednesday as their CEO and alternate governor. Ainge’s ties to Utah date back 44-plus years, as he played at Brigham Young University between 1977 and 1981and returned to the area earlier this year after leaving his post as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations.
BASKETBALL
NESN

How Golf, Tiger Woods Helped Utah Jazz Win Over Danny Ainge

New Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith probably had Danny Ainge in the palm of his hands. In order to pitch the former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations to join the club as the Jazz’s alternate governor and CEO, Smith invited Ainge along to the Bahamas for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge. The duo weren’t just spectators, though. Smith was carrying PGA Tour pro Tony Finau’s bag for the golf tournament.
NBA
bostonnews.net

Danny Ainge joining Jazz as CEO, expected to keep GM, coach

The Utah Jazz hired Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday. "I have known and respected Ryan and Ashley Smith for many years," Ainge said in a statement. "What they are doing here in Utah is amazing and I am excited to be a part of their vision for the Jazz and Smith Entertainment Group as a whole."
NBA
NBC Sports

Danny Ainge opens up about leaving Boston, joining Jazz

Danny Ainge is ready to begin a new chapter in his NBA career. The former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations officially joined the Utah Jazz front office on Wednesday as their alternate governor and CEO. He had spent the last few months away from the game after stepping down from his role with the C's and being replaced by Brad Stevens.
NBA
NESN

Danny Ainge’s Ex-Celtics Assistant Has Perfect Reaction To Jazz Move

It’s safe to say the Boston Celtics wish Danny Ainge well, but not too well, in his new role. Celtics assistant general manager and team counsel Mike Zarren hilariously congratulated Ainge on his new job with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Zarren, who worked under Ainge in a variety of roles for 13-plus years, used Twitter to share a message, on which Celtics fans everywhere likely will co-sign.
NBA
The Associated Press

Former Celtics boss Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Danny Ainge, who helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles as a player and another as a team executive, is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz. Ainge stepped into his new role Wednesday. He was also named an alternate governor for the Jazz on the NBA’s Board of Governors.
NBA
Boston Globe

A rejuvenated Danny Ainge discovers a new groove as CEO of the Utah Jazz

New Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge made it clear he needed a break from running the Boston Celtics. Eighteen years in Boston was long enough and there was a need for a respite. Soon enough, a rested Ainge admitted Wednesday, he desired to return to basketball and he accepted a position with the Jazz, returning to an NBA front office in the state where he was a college basketball star.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Danny Ainge has a new job in the NBA

Just over six months after he retired from his role as the president of basketball operations with the Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge is back in the NBA. On Wednesday, Ainge joined the Utah Jazz as an alternate governor and CEO. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

