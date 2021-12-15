Boys basketball: Groves at Johnson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
MCKINNEY, TX — A pair of former area high school football standouts are on the cusp of making history. Dowagiac native Caleb Murphy and Cassopolis native Tyrese Hunt-Thompson have emerged as key players for the undefeated, No. 1-ranked Ferris State football team. The 13-0 Bulldogs punched their ticket to...
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — JT Fulkrod scored 21 points to lead Jefferson to a 66-51 win over Flowery Branch on the road Friday. Dalen Gales added 15, while Kadin Baily scored 14 points. The Dragons (9-1, 3-0 Region 8-4A) jumped out to a 32-22 lead at halftime and extended...
Ernie Troiano had 16 points and eight rebounds as Wildwood defeated Penns Grove 53-47 in Wildwood. Dom Troiano added 13 points and Josh Vallese had 10 points to go with seven rebounds for Wildwood, which closed with a 12-6 run to break a 41-41 tie. Jonathan Schmid was the leading...
The Silver Eagles were letting it fly on Friday. The Stoughton girls basketball team couldn’t overcome Monona Grove’s outside shooting as the Vikings fell 72-47 in a Badger Conference game on Friday, Dec. 17, at Monona Grove High School. The Silver Eagles knocked down 15 3-pointers and ended...
Elisha White scored 29 points as Edison (1-0) defeated Johnson 61-50 in South Amboy. Niko Barnes added 18 points, and Joseph Greer tallied 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who set the tone by bolting to a 17-3 lead after one quarter. Joseph Carney led Johnson (0-2) with 30 points, with...
Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
In battles of Shawnee private schools, Faith of Faith and Liberty Academy divided a basketball doubleheader Friday night. Liberty Academy routed Family of Faith in the girls' game 61-14 while the Family of Faith boys hammered the host Eagles 61-19. Family of Faith 61, Liberty Academy 19 (Boys) The Warriors...
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball switched up its starting lineup yesterday, with Jacob Grandison back in the mix for the first time since the game against Cincinnati. He scored his 1000th career point yesterday, with an 18 point performance in Illinois’ win over St. Francis. He’s establishing himself as one of best shooters on the […]
Center Grove’s swimmers made sure that the first Johnson County meet held in the school’s palatial new natatorium didn’t end with any visitors spoiling the party. The Trojans swept both ends of the competition for the first time in several years, with the girls outpointing defending champion Franklin, 502-467, and the boys defeating the Grizzly Cubs by a 517-434 score.
Indiana freshman guard Tamar Bates will not be available for IU against Notre Dame on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic. According to sources he is not with the team and attending a family funeral. The Kansas City, Kansas native has appeared in all 10 games for IU off the bench....
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Basketball and swimming dotted the local sports menu for Thursday. In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Chaumont, Lyme was playing host to Sackets Harbor. In the first quarter, Marcus Castine nails the jumper from the wing, making it 18-11 Patriots. In the second quarter,...
Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
Comments / 0