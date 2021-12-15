Boys basketball: Groves at Johnson

Center Grove’s swimmers made sure that the first Johnson County meet held in the school’s palatial new natatorium didn’t end with any visitors spoiling the party. The Trojans swept both ends of the competition for the first time in several years, with the girls outpointing defending champion Franklin, 502-467, and the boys defeating the Grizzly Cubs by a 517-434 score.

FRANKLIN, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO