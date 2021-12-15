The Female Field: National record is HS junior’s with 19 3-pointers in one game

A high school junior now holds the national record for the most three-pointers made in a single game.

Hannah Kohn hit 19 three-pointers on Tuesday, December 7 when her Hagerty Huskies beat the Lyman Greyhounds 88-23.

The 17-year-old shooting guard scored 11 threes in just the first half.

“Someone brought up a national record and so as a team, we all came together and decided to try and achieve it,” Kohn said.

Her team is 7-5 so far this season. They play Evans on Wednesday.

“We’ve been getting better every single game and we’re starting to become a really good team like we’ve been wanting to be,” Kohn said.

She hopes to play NCAA Division 1 basketball.

“That’s my main goal. I would love to set a record again, of course, but as of right now that’s my goal for basketball,” Kohn said.

Her dad is the coach of the boy’s basketball team at her high school.

“I’ve grown to love it myself,” Kohn said. “But he definitely has motivated me and helped me get better and helped me love the game.”

