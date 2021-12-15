ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Sisters opening frozen yogurt, candy shop in downtown San Angelo in 2022

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 2 days ago
SAN ANGELO — The rumors are true.

A frozen yogurt shop is opening in San Angelo after local favorite, TJ's Frozen Yogurt, closed its doors in August.

The owner's of TJ's, Janet and Tommy Lay, stated they were "working on finding someone to continue the TJ’s tradition of selling FroYo in San Angelo."

The owners of Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom, Michele and Jody Babiash, purchased the equipment, and the Lays passed along their recipes.

The shop owners will be the Babiash's daughters, Sierra Brady and Dakota Heath.

"We thought it would be fun to have that fun, nostalgic feel," Michele said. "It's really the girls' business, and I'm just trying to help them out with the knowledge I have from owning a couple businesses."

Although the equipment and recipes will be the same, the new name will be FroYo & Sweets Downtown, located at 17 W. Beauregard Ave., with a targeted opening date in April 2022.

In addition to the frozen yogurt, the shop will also offer bulk candy served by the ounce.

"We want to be a fun, downtown hangout," Brady said. "We have great restaurants downtown, so we hope to attract tourist and locals as they are shopping and eating down Concho street and then make their way down to us."

Michele said their hearts are in downtown and are excited to bring another business to it.

"People come to see history and culture downtown, so this is one more thing to enhance that and get people down here," Michele said. "We think Beauregard is going to be as happening as Concho street."

