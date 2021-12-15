Health boss says not the time to take high risks over Covid

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have just put holiday plans in doubt for thousands of Americans by updating their COVID-19 travel risk list. France—one of the most popular destinations for holiday travel—has been deemed a “very high” travel risk along with Portugal in Europe. The Category 4 classification is an automatic distinction when any country reaches more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents. Travel is not banned from the countries, but the CDC recommends that people avoid traveling to these countries. Tanzania, Jordan, Andorra, Liechtenstein and Cyprus are also on the updated list.

