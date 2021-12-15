ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health boss says not the time to take high risks over Covid

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health boss says it is "not the time to take high risks" amid a rise in cases of the Omicron variant. Dr Michael Marsh, medical director for the south-west of England, said it was "not the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Covid: Social caution urged before Christmas and business support plea

Some children have been asked to take laptops home, classes have moved online and the overall picture is that schools are prepared if increasing numbers of pupils have to stay at home due to coronavirus. Many will be able to switch to remote learning next term if they have to but the government says it is committed to ensuring schools in England stay open in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

France Tops List of Countries CDC Deems High Risk Over COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have just put holiday plans in doubt for thousands of Americans by updating their COVID-19 travel risk list. France—one of the most popular destinations for holiday travel—has been deemed a “very high” travel risk along with Portugal in Europe. The Category 4 classification is an automatic distinction when any country reaches more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents. Travel is not banned from the countries, but the CDC recommends that people avoid traveling to these countries. Tanzania, Jordan, Andorra, Liechtenstein and Cyprus are also on the updated list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Bosnians fret over slag heap risks to health as town empties

TUZLA, Bosnia, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The population of Bukinje in northern Bosnia has dropped by over 80% in the past decade and local people and health experts blame pollution from the country's largest coal-fired power plant and two nearby slag deposits for the deaths and departures. Fewer than 1,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kvrr.com

How to avoid health risks over the holidays

(KVRR) – The holidays typically brings together family, food and good times, but health experts warn this is also a potentially dangerous. The American Heart Association and scientific research suggests a majority of heart attacks happen in our country on Christmas and New Year’s Day than any other time of the year.
HEALTH
BBC

Omicron could overwhelm NHS in Northamptonshire, says health boss

The rise of the Omicron variant could tip Northamptonshire's health services "into a place where the NHS does become overwhelmed," according to an NHS boss. There are currently 164 confirmed Omicron cases across the county. Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group chief executive Toby Sanders said the situation was "very, very critical".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Cancer operations will be cancelled if Covid cases rise - Shropshire health boss

Hip, knee and cancer operations could be delayed if coronavirus patient numbers continue to grow, a Shropshire NHS boss has warned. Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG Accountable Officer Mark Brandreth said the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital had three wards full of Covid-19 patients between them – space they could did not afford to spare.
CANCER
BBC

Worcestershire vaccination centre offers 24-hour booster sessions

A vaccination centre in Worcestershire is operating 24 hours a day in an effort to give people booster jabs. Organisers at the Artrix theatre in Bromsgrove said staff had been able to administer an extra 500 vaccines by operating through the night. Normally only open to people with appointments, the...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Home-working 'single most important' defence, says health boss

Working from home is "the single most important thing" people can do to prevent further Covid-19 restrictions, a public health director has said. Dr Mike Gogarty, of Essex County Council, was speaking after Boris Johnson told people they should work from home if possible. Dr Gogarty said getting a booster...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Lancashire health boss uses poster made by daughter, 10, in campaign

Lancashire's public health boss is using a message from his 10-year-old daughter in a Covid safety campaign. Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said he was inspired by a poster she designed for healthcare workers tackling the pandemic including phrases like "never give up" and "don't be afraid". Lancashire's director of public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'Covid stopped my life-saving operation'

Lara Wahab has type 1 diabetes and needs a life-saving kidney and pancreas transplant. But despite matching organs being found, she says her hospital couldn't do the operation because no intensive care beds were available. The 34-year-old from Crouch End, north London, had been told the wait would be about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

University of Oxford is 'Covid hotspot', says boss

The University of Oxford has become a "Covid hotspot" after experiencing an "unprecedented growth in cases", according to its vice-chancellor. In a letter sent to staff, Prof Louise Richardson said there were 170 active cases at the university. The vice-chancellor said new variant Omicron was behind many of the recent...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Titanic Centre to be transformed into latest mass vaccination hub

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast is set to be transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid-19 vaccination centre by next week.Health chiefs are hoping that 4,000 vaccines a day will be delivered at the site.It will offer the booster jab as well as first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.The space at Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast which will by next week be transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid-19 vaccination centre offering appointments and walk in opportunities to get your booster jab, or your first or second doses of Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/SCVmsCQjJg— Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) December 16,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

