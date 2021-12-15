ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The CDC Blames Contamination And Design Flaws For Its First Failed COVID-19 Test Kits

By Dan Vergano
buzzfeednews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early failure of the CDC’s very first COVID-19 test kits was due to contamination and a design flaw, agency scientists said on Wednesday. This is the CDC’s first public explanation for the high-profile misstep early in the US's troubled pandemic response, detailed recently in a BuzzFeed News...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 0

