XRP hidden accumulation by whales in the last three months could launch it to $1.50

By Jonathan Morgan
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP price consolidates near the $0.75 value area. Santiment reports smart money accumulation of XRP for 2021 has been massive. Bullish entry opportunity now present. XRP price has established a good support zone near the $0.80 value area. Since the flash crash on December 5, XRP has shown some resilience and...

www.fxstreet.com

