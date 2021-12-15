Big Thief share No Reason, Spud Infinity from new album

Pre-order the new Crowbar album on limited-to-300 "clear with blue and black ice splatter" vinyl, exclusively in our stores. After much teasing, New Orleans sludge legends Crowbar have finally announced their 12th album (and first in over 5 years), Zero and Below, due March 4 via MNRK Heavy. It was produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux, and frontman Kirk Windstein explains the delay: "It’s been nearly two years since the album was completed. It was such a sad time for so many people going through the Covid-19 epidemic and we felt it wasn’t a good time to release any new material. Get ready because the heavy is coming! We hope y’all enjoy the song and video. Stay safe out there!"

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO