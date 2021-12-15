ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Big Thief share No Reason, Spud Infinity from new album

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Thief will release their new double album early next year. tracks which will feature on Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You when it’s released on February 11th, 2022....

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Superchunk Announce New Album Wild Loneliness, Share New Song “Endless Summer”: Listen

Superchunk have a new album on the way, and they’ve shared one of its tracks with the announcement. The band’s next record is titled Wild Loneliness and it’s out February 25 via Merge. They’ll tour in support of the project next year beginning in late February, joined by Torres, Wednesday, Mike Krol, and Quasi on different legs. Listen to “Endless Summer” from Wild Loneliness and see the full tour schedule below.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Cordae Shares Trailer for New Album ‘From a Bird’s Eye View’

Cordae has officially announced his sophomore album with a new teaser. The rapper will debut his LP From a Bird’s Eye View on January 14. The video takes the form of a keynote presentation in which Cordae appears to emulate Steve Jobs, donning a black turtleneck and jeans. “This...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Big Thief – “Spud Infinity” & “No Reason”

In February, Big Thief are releasing a new double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. In reflection of its extended tracklist, we’ve heard a whole lot of singles from it already: “Little Things” and “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” “Change,” “Time Escaping” — and most of those tracks have landed somewhere on our best songs of the week lists. Today, Big Thief are sharing two more, “Spud Infinity” and “No Reason.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
JamBase

Big Thief Releases 2 New Singles

Big Thief shared two new singles, “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity.” The tracks will appear on the folk-rock quartet’s upcoming double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (DNWMIBIY), due out on February 11 via 4AD. Big Thief — Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Cat Power Shares Two New Singles Of Her Upcoming Covers Album

In anticipation of her upcoming album Covers, Cat Power has shared two singles: her version of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” and a new edition of her 2006 song “Hate” that has been retitled “Unhate” for the forthcoming album. In the video for “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the artist stands on a stage in a suit and top hat, speaking to the sad souls of the guests and employees of the bar in which she sings. The song was inspired by the artist’s recent personal losses.
MUSIC
JamBase

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Details New Album ‘Cold As Weiss’ & Shares Single

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio announced a new album, Cold As Weiss, set for release on February 11, 2022 via Colemine Records. The Seattle-based soul-jazz trio led by multi-talented musician Delvon Lamarr also shared the single, “Pull Your Pants Up.”. Cold As Weiss follows DLO3’s 2021 album I Told You...
MUSIC
K92.3

The Cactus Blossoms Announce New Album ‘One Day,’ Share Single ‘Hey Baby’

Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms are gearing up to release a brand new record in 2022. One Day, the band's third studio album, will be released on Feb. 11, 2022. Comprised of brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, The Cactus Blossoms have earned acclaim for their flawless harmonies and infectious, classic sound. "Hey Baby," the lead single off One Day, finds the duo hitting the road and holding onto hope.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrianne Lenker
The FADER

Mach-Hommy shares new album Balens Cho

Mach-Hommy has shared a new album titled Balens Cho (Haitian Creole for "Hot Candles"). He self-released the project late Saturday night. The Newark-based ex-Griselda member is one of the most versatile rappers alive. In May, he dropped a career-defining opus, Pray for Haiti, full of deep character studies, social commentary, and all-around excellent bars, both in English and in Haitian Creole. His chameleonic ability to slide from persona to persona and change his tone and flow accordingly made the album one of the year's best. And on November track "$prayforhaiti," from Kaytranada's Intimidated EP, he proved himself more than capable of crushing a club-ready beat.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Tempers Shares New Single “Unfamiliar” – New Album Incoming

New York synth-pop/Post Punk duo Tempers have released a new single “Unfamiliar” from their upcoming new album New Meaning, due out April 1st, 2021 via DAIS. Comprised of Jasmine Golestaneh & Eddie Cooper, Tempers creates catchy and sharp tracks with a cool sheen of synthy goodness, mysterious vocals, and killer beats. Listen to “Unfamiliar” now!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Ben Auld Shares New Single “D4A” – New Album Incoming

After 100 plus years of the genre, it’s hard to find a singer-songwriter with something fresh and new to say. However, Ben Auld writes unpretentious, deep songs about the little moments of life that we miss, all the triumphs and tragedies we feel. His voice and words will sink into your ears and heart. Ben’s new album Lemongrass releases on February, 15th 2022 and the album is a display of an artist growing far beyond his age and gage. Check out the new single “D4A” right now and pre-save and pre-order the album at the link below.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Beach House Share Chapter Two Of New Album 'Once Twice Melody'

Beach House have shared the second chapter of 'Once Twice Melody'. The second instalment of their eighth studio LP features the dream pop songs Runaway, ESP, New Romance, and Over and Over. Following part one, released in November, the new material arrives with an animated lyric video combining all four cuts.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Thief#Spud
this song is sick

Earl Sweatshirt Announces New Album ‘SICK!’ & Shares First Single

Earl Sweatshirt is heading into the next chapter of his discography. The rap veteran has just announced a new album titled SICK!, which will be his first full-length project since 2019’s Feet Of Clay. For the first single, titled “Tabula Rasa,” Earl recruits hot New York City-based duo Armand...
MUSIC
jazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Kinetika Bloco share ‘Remedy’ from their new album, Legacy

Kinetika Bloco will be celebrating their 21st anniversary with the release of Legacy on Banger Factory Records, out today Friday 10 December. “Legacy is a celebration of the vision that our founder, Mat Fox, had to inspire a new generation of young Jazz-centric musicians, many of whom are featured on the album,” says Tamzyn French, Kinetika Bloco’s CEO.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Crowbar announce new album ‘Zero and Below,’ share new song “Chemical Godz”

Pre-order the new Crowbar album on limited-to-300 "clear with blue and black ice splatter" vinyl, exclusively in our stores. After much teasing, New Orleans sludge legends Crowbar have finally announced their 12th album (and first in over 5 years), Zero and Below, due March 4 via MNRK Heavy. It was produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux, and frontman Kirk Windstein explains the delay: "It’s been nearly two years since the album was completed. It was such a sad time for so many people going through the Covid-19 epidemic and we felt it wasn’t a good time to release any new material. Get ready because the heavy is coming! We hope y’all enjoy the song and video. Stay safe out there!"
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Immolation share new song “Apostle;” announce new album & tour

Immolation have announced their new album, Acts of God, will be released on February 18th via Nuclear Blast. To celebrate their upcoming 11th studio offering, these New York death metal masters have shared a video for the first single from the record, “Apostle.” The clip was produced, directed, and edited by the band’s own Robert Vigna.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share Video From Black Album Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video footage of their 1991 track, "Don't Tread On Me", from a full Black Album performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL on November 14. After opening the show with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
liveforlivemusic.com

Greensky Bluegrass Shares “Absence Of Reason” Single From ‘Stress Dreams’ [Listen]

Greensky Bluegrass shared a new single, “Absence of Reason”, on Friday from the band’s forthcoming album, Stress Dreams. The eighth studio album from the jamgrass ensemble is out on January 21st, 2022 via Thirty Tigers. Following previously released singles “Grow Together” and “Monument”, “Absence of Reason” furthers...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy