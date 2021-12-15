ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

A holiday surprise: Local principal asks students to spot the Elf on the Shelf

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local school principal dressed up as Elf on the Shelf, reminding students to be nice this holiday season!

HOLIDAY NEWS: How to find a healthy routine during the holidays

Ortiz Elementary Principal, Patricia S. Garza, started the school day with a surprise for students Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from Brownsville Independent School District.

With holiday celebrations around the corner, Garza dressed up as the holiday tradition of Elf on the Shelf.

LOCAL NEWS: Police search for persons of interest in food thefts

Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition where an ‘elf’ is sent to your home from the North Pole to encourage kids to behave.

The elf is supposed to play a role as Santa’s little helper watching children by day, and each night they report to Mr. Clasus himself whether a child has been naughty or nice.

Ortiz Elementary Staff asked students entering whether they could spot the Elf on the Shelf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqZEK_0dNk8jjD00
Courtesy: Brownsville Independent School District

Remember to behave yourself this holiday season, many elves will be checking if you are Naughty or Nice!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

ValleyCentral

How to find a healthy routine during the holidays

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It can be difficult to stick to a healthy routine during the holiday season. With Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve within a month of each other, the holiday season can be a time of rest, relaxation and sometimes over-consumption. But, cancer-survivor Mayra Arellano takes her health seriously. She’s been leading […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local health expert urges age-appropriate toys for children

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Toys are the most common Christmas gifts for children but they can also put them in a life-threatening situation.  According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), kids ages four and younger are the most at risk for injury or a life-threatening situation with toys. Valley Baptist Pediatrician Dr. […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Shipping deadlines approach for holiday season

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is only eight days away and the United States Postal Service is working hard around the clock to make sure gifts are under the tree on time! Friday, Dec. 17: the final day to get gifts shipping out through USPS First Class Mail. Saturday, Dec. 18: the last day to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police continue search for ‘The Grinch’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is fast approaching, and local law enforcement is having some holiday fun with their search of “The Grinch.” On Thursday, the Brownsville Police Department received numerous calls of Grinch sightings by Highway 48 and Minnesota, according to police. The Brownsville PD Christmas Enforcement Division responded with the speed of 9 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County: Police encourage safe driving this holiday season

McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments across Hidalgo County want to promote safe driving through education and enforcement efforts through the holiday season. The Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies are working in cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation, in an effort running from Friday, December 17 through Saturday, January 1, according to a release […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Local homeless shelter prepares for influx of residents

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This holiday season some may be facing homelessness and struggling with food insecurity, but the Ozanam Center in Brownsville is preparing to receive more people. The Ozanam Center’s director, Victor Maldonado, said the center provides shelter, meals, a good pantry and is expecting an increase soon. “We are preparing because we […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Be aware of scammers when donating, say BBB experts

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donating to organizations and charities to help tornado victims in the Midwest can be helpful. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises being aware of who one is donating to. Hilda Martinez who is the BBB President said scammers are always looking for ways to take advantage of people, especially during […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley.

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

