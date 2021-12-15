A holiday surprise: Local principal asks students to spot the Elf on the Shelf
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local school principal dressed up as Elf on the Shelf, reminding students to be nice this holiday season!HOLIDAY NEWS: How to find a healthy routine during the holidays
Ortiz Elementary Principal, Patricia S. Garza, started the school day with a surprise for students Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from Brownsville Independent School District.
With holiday celebrations around the corner, Garza dressed up as the holiday tradition of Elf on the Shelf.LOCAL NEWS: Police search for persons of interest in food thefts
Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition where an ‘elf’ is sent to your home from the North Pole to encourage kids to behave.
The elf is supposed to play a role as Santa’s little helper watching children by day, and each night they report to Mr. Clasus himself whether a child has been naughty or nice.
Ortiz Elementary Staff asked students entering whether they could spot the Elf on the Shelf.
Remember to behave yourself this holiday season, many elves will be checking if you are Naughty or Nice!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0