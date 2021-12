Engagements come with some traditions that need not be followed any longer, but ultimately it's up to you and your partner what you want to do! It's been said that a ring needs to cost three months salary, but this trend dates back to the Great Depression and more than ever is not applying to ring buying today according to the Knot. The current average cost for an engagement ring is about $6,000, but buyers are getting savvy and staying out of debt for these purchases and if you're looking for an app to help you plan and save check Monifi out.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO