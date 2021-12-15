ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Live4ever’s Best Of 2021: The Albums

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was never much chance that the year which followed the strangest one in modern history was going to be anything more than overhung by it; the extended space just gave us a little more mental license in which to consider whether a stray comet might just be the best way...

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
theundefeated.com

Best albums of 2021: Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

The Undefeated asked our writers to pick the most important albums from an insane year. Find the rest of their selections here. I’ve spent most of the last two years reading through as many memoirs as I can while working on a book. Many of the best feel like conversations. They’re revelatory without feeling intrusive. Welcoming without being voyeuristic. And they feel honest. There’s a comfort in the uneasiness of the issues the writer processes on the page. A great memoir can feel like love.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

LISTMANIA 2021: STEREOGUM’S LIST OF “THE 10 BEST METAL ALBUMS OF 2021”

Stereogum easily qualifies as one of the “big platform” web sites whose year-end lists of metal we perennially include in our LISTMANIA series. Of course, the site appeals to an audience of music fans much larger than devoted metalheads, but its staff includes a talented and tasteful group of metal writers who among other things are responsible for the site’s monthly “The Black Market” column, which has been a great source of discovery for extreme music for nine years running now.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Balfe
Person
Lucy Dacus
theundefeated.com

Best albums of 2021: Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Heaux Tales’

The Undefeated asked our writers to pick the most important albums from an insane year. Find the rest of their selections here. Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales could’ve easily been drowned out. For one, it dropped 48 hours after the U.S. Capitol insurrection in Washington, and quite frankly, that’s where much of the discussion in and around America lived in the moment. The world wasn’t purposely conspiring against the Philadelphia native. But it damn sure wasn’t doing her any favors, either.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

ENHYPEN's 'Fever', CIX's 'Cinema' and More Named as TIME's Best K-Pop Songs of 2021 + B.I's 'Waterfall', Stray Kids' 'NOEASY' and More the Best Albums

TIME magazine just revealed its "Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2021"! From ENHYPEN's "FEVER," CIX's "Cinema," B.I's "Waterfall" and more, here's the full list!. ENHYPEN's 'Fever,' CIX's 'Cinema' and More are TIME's Best K-pop Songs of 2021. According to TIME's "Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2021", ENHYPEN's song...
THEATER & DANCE
shorefire.com

Listen To The #1 Album On Amazon’s Best Sellers Chart

Last Friday (12.10), multi-cultural folk supergroup Spell Songs released its ‘Let The Light In’ album. The album has been called “captivating” (The Guardian, 5/5), “lush” (Folk Alley), “glorious” (BBC) and more, and it is praised for its “musical interpretation of our fast disappearing natural world” (No Depression). Listen to the full album, HERE.
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Sigh's Mirai Kawashima Picks Favorite Album, Book, TV of Year

Revolver has teamed with Sigh for an exclusive "neon green with white splatter" vinyl variant of their 2001 album Imaginary Sonicscape. It's limited to 200 — get yours before they're gone!. 2021 has been, without a doubt, one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The invisible...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Albums#Soft Rock#Poetry#Them Or Us#Life And Death#Live4ever#Tiktok#Black Country
Variety

Grammys’ Best Alternative Album Category Steps Up With Female Contenders St. Vincent, Halsey, Arlo Parks

In 1991, the inaugural Grammy award for alternative music album went to Sinéad O’Connor’s “I Do Not Want What I Have Not Got.” But it would be 24 more years before the next solo female artist, St. Vincent, took home the prize — a situation emblematic of a wider gender imbalance that the Recording Academy has been actively working to correct in recent years. However, the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, taking place on Jan. 31, 2022, suggest that some progress has been made. Three of the five nominees for alternative music album are solo female artists. St. Vincent...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song ‘Tears in the Club’

FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22. “Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise of its name, pairing a booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track...
THEATER & DANCE
newsmemory.com

NASHVILLE’S BEST 2021 CHRISTMAS ALBUMS

We’ve always wanted to start a story like that — and the holiday season, really, is the only time it could work. In that same spirit, there’s a slew of new Christmas releases from Nashville music-makers this season, and it’s also an opportunity for many of them to break from the norm.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
MUSIC
theundefeated.com

Best albums of 2021: Isaiah Rashad’s ‘The House Is Burning’

The Undefeated asked our writers to pick the most important albums from an insane year. Find the rest of their selections here. I love the South. Particularly the Black South that is full of liberation, fire, Medgar Evers and Fannie Lou Hamer, fried catfish and people who crumble cornbread over their greens. I’ve lived and felt my truest self in the South for my entire life. Even after knowing how this place tried to kill my daddy in the ’60s and steal land from my grandaddies before then. I’ve known since I was a child that I’ll never truly leave the South, even though this South, the post-Donald Trump South of rage and violence, feels like it’s pushing me closer to death than I’ve ever been.
MUSIC
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy