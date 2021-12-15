ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say no to mask mandates, by Gwynneth Kelley

Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

Lebanon has had a mask mandate in place since Sept. 1. If masks work, why are their COVID-19 cases hovering around the same rate as...

www.sentinelsource.com

fox5ny.com

Indoor mask mandate

New York's indoor mask mandate took effect on Monday. Mask-wearing is now required in all indoor public places unless the business or venue implements a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
qchron.com

Mask mandate in effect statewide

Face masks are now required in any public place that does not have a vaccine requirement for entry, as per an order Gov. Hochul announced Friday. The move is “a major action to address the winter surge” coming as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission, Hochul’s office said.
corvallisadvocate.com

Stores Say Mask Mandate Isn’t Worth Fight

Even with it being a state mandate that you’re required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces in the state of Oregon, some businesses have opted not to enforce it. An employee at Safeway, who declined to give his name said sometimes it’s not worth the fight, “if they’re coming in without a mask, we give them a mask to put on so we can help them and usually an argument happens, we’ve given up enforcing it.”
Itemlive.com

Lynn institutes mask mandate

LYNN — Mayor Thomas M. McGee and Department of Public Health Director Michele Desmarais announced Thursday evening that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, an indoor-mask mandate will take The post Lynn institutes mask mandate appeared first on Itemlive.
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
we-ha.com

Lamont Says Yes to Passports, No to Statewide Mask Mandate

While some cities and towns in Connecticut have reinstated universal indoor mask mandates, West Hartford has not done so. West Hartford-specific information provided by Ronni Newton, We-Ha.com. Connecticut will not follow New York’s lead and impose an indoor mask mandate on businesses without vaccine requirements, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday...
rocklandtimes.com

Hochul Reinstates Mask Mandate

On Friday Governor Kathy Hochul announced that her administration will be reinstating the state wide mask mandate put in place during the early days of the Covid 19 pandemic. Starting Dec.13 2021, New Yorkers will be required to wear facial coverings in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The mandate was reinstated in response to a winter surge of Covid cases that has led to statewide increase in hospitalizations, according to the governor’s office. Hochul’s decision is in line with CDC recommendations and deemed necessary by the State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff and will remain in effect until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions. During the announcement, the governor herself laminated the return to stricter public health guidelines while arguing their necessity.
Keene Sentinel

Governor, we need a statewide mandate, by Judy Knapp

A year ago, we were all heartened by the fact that a vaccine (and subsequently two more) had been approved by the FDA and CDC and would be available to protect us against this virus. During the spring and summer, over 60 percent of our fellow New Hampshire residents became...
Keene Sentinel

South Africa hospitalization rate plunges in omicron wave

South Africa delivered some positive news on the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday, reporting a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs that the wave of infections may be peaking. Only 1.7 percent of identified COVID-19 cases were admitted to the hospital in the second week of infections in...
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
