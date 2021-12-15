Say no to mask mandates, by Gwynneth Kelley

On Friday Governor Kathy Hochul announced that her administration will be reinstating the state wide mask mandate put in place during the early days of the Covid 19 pandemic. Starting Dec.13 2021, New Yorkers will be required to wear facial coverings in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The mandate was reinstated in response to a winter surge of Covid cases that has led to statewide increase in hospitalizations, according to the governor’s office. Hochul’s decision is in line with CDC recommendations and deemed necessary by the State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff and will remain in effect until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions. During the announcement, the governor herself laminated the return to stricter public health guidelines while arguing their necessity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO