Browns Hit Hard at Wrong Time, Must Fight Through Unfortunate Timing

By Brandon Little
 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns were hit on Wednesday harder than they had been all season. Everything lined up for this weekend to be a huge one for the Browns. The team is hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday and could have been in first place by Sunday evening with a Baltimore Ravens loss. Now, the team is fighting a mean streak of COVID-19 that is running rampant throughout the team.

Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski are going to likely be out Saturday with the low possibility of back to back negative tests. When you lose Mayfield and Stefanski you lose much of the offensive plan. Alex Van Pelt is going to step in to call plays, but he’s not Stefanski. Case Keenum is going to step in at quarterback, but it’s not hard to see that the offense becomes limited with Keenum at the helm.

Keenum made a start against the Denver Broncos and Cleveland won the game, but the offense sputtered. It took a career day from D’Ernest Johnson. Johnson will be given the chance to make some noise again with Kareem Hunt out. This time around the Browns will have Nick Chubb, so that is working in their favor.

Cleveland’s offensive line is in shambles. Jack Conklin was already out for the season, but now on the COVID-19 list is Jedrick Wills Jr. and Wyatt Teller. The running game is going to be tough to come by and the Raiders very well could cause damage off the edge. It is important to note that the Browns will operate with Nick Mullens as the backup quarterback.

Las Vegas has only won a single game in the past six games, but they still find themselves in the AFC wildcard race. No one is going to feel bad for the Browns, not the league, not the Raiders. Saturday’s game should be played due to the fact that the league has made roster expansions for things like this. Cleveland will have to heavily rely on the practice squad and even some guys off the street.

At the moment this all feels very bad for Cleveland, especially when they’re playing must-win football basically. There is no one for the Browns to blame but themselves. The team is 7-6 after 13 games due to their play. Having won a couple more games maybe Cleveland could afford another loss and still have the playoffs in vision. Browns have put themselves in this position.

Cleveland won a game last year on a much bigger stage during the playoffs without their head coach. This time around it is on a lesser stage, but the team will be without much more. Best case scenario is that some of the backups will take this opportunity to shine and have themselves a day. In the year 2021 this is what you have guys on the practice squad for, though you never expect it to be this bad.

Good news may be hard to come by, but the Browns should have everyone back for next weekends Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers. Vaccinated individuals will have to be out 10 days, so there is some slight good news. Bad news is there very well could be more positive tests that come to light.

Cleveland needs to ride its defense to a win on Saturday, maybe that is their best chance. Last week against the Ravens the defense was very good after Myles Garrett called out members of the team. Maybe it takes another big day from Garrett, or Denzel Ward gets a interception return. Bottom line is the defensive playmakers may have to dig the Browns out of this hole.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

