Newark, NJ

A year after 1st COVID vaccinations in NJ, governor pushes booster shots

By Lauren Cook, Andrew Ramos
 2 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state on Wednesday by promoting booster shots.

The governor and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli stopped by University Hospital in Newark, where the first COVID vaccine shots were given one year ago.

“Today is a day when all New Jersey stands tall,” Murphy said during a briefing outside the hospital. “Together, we have made New Jersey a national leader [in vaccinations]. For a state as dense and diverse as ours, we have stood proud in our progress.”

Of the more than 8.4 million eligible New Jersey residents, more than 7 million — 84% — have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to Murphy. More than 6 million residents were fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday.

“That’s nearly 75% of everyone who is eligible,” the governor added. “But — and that’s a big but — there is more work to do … we need more New Jerseyeans to step back into that queue and get boosted.”

NJ COVID latest: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

To commemorate the one-year anniversary and encourage residents to get their booster shot, Murphy declared Wednesday “Boost NJ Day.” Vaccination clinics across the state offered expanded walk-in availability and extended hours to increase accessibility.

To find a participating vaccine site, visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/boostnj .

PIX11

PIX11

