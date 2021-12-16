ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Facing new COVID wave, staff at a French hospital say: 'We're exhausted'

By Yves Herman
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

COLMAR, France, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Doctor Ruxandra Divan, an intensive care anaesthetist in eastern France, slumped down onto her haunches against a wall of her department, exhausted by the prospect of tackling a new COVID-19 wave with a depleted staff.

"It's the tiredness," said Divan on Wednesday, mid-way through her shift at the Colmar Hospital, near France's border with Germany and Switzerland. "People are fed up of dealing with patients who aren't vaccinated. We are really tired."

Healthcare systems across Europe are facing up to more COVID-19 admissions, with infection rates accelerating, and the added uncertainty of how the new Omicron variant will affect public health.

In the city of Colmar, the task is made harder because the teams who must tackle the new wave are depleted by large numbers on sick leave, by people quitting, and by the low morale of those who remain.

In her office, Doctor Elisabeth Gaertner, who runs the intensive care service for Colmar's public hospital system, reviews her list of people who are on sick leave: 4 out of 20 care assistants, 5 out of 15 cleaners, 5 out of 37 nurses in surgical intensive care.

Other staff have quit, many of them lured away to work in private clinics, or in nearby Switzerland, for better pay and less taxing hours.

One factor alienating staff, she said, was that the vast majority of the most serious cases they had to treat in the latest wave were people who chose not to get vaccinated.

"There's a feeling of anger and frustration," among hospital staff, said Gaertner.

FRAGILE SYSTEM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIKPR_0dNk7vko00
Doctor Ruxandra Divan, rests in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at "Hopitaux Civils de Colmar" in Colmar, France, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The healthcare system across France is feeling the cumulative strain of nearly two years of pandemic.

Health Minister Olivier Veran, in an October interview with French newspaper Liberation, said his ministry estimated there were nearly a third more vacancies for medical professionals this autumn than in the same period in 2019.

France's Scientific Council, which advises the government on COVID-19, said in an Oct. 5 report that the healthcare system "has been rendered fragile after this long period of COVID, where it has been constantly in the front line."

Doctor Eric Thibaud, who runs the Emergency Department at Colmar hospital, said 10% of his staff are on sick leave.

In the past few weeks, one doctor from the department left to work somewhere else with fewer night and weekend shifts, a nurse had quit, and a receptionist had left.

His staff though is relatively stable, he said. Other units in the hospital had been hit worse.

"There is an enormous number of departures of people who are exhausted, who are changing their lives, who don't want to subject themselves to what they have been dealing with for the past years, and which has got worse recently."

In the Intensive Care department where Dr. Divan works, all 13 beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients. Of these, 11 are unvaccinated. All are relatively young. They have been intubated and are being ventilated.

The frustrating part for staff, she said, was this outcome could have been avoided if the same people had opted to get vaccinated.

"People are finding it harder and harder to come and care for COVID patients," said Divan, who moved to France from Romania. "Why all this mistrust towards the vaccine? I don't understand."

Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Hospital#New Wave#French#Healthcare#Omicron#Liberation#Scientific Council
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Germany announces lockdown for unvaccinated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz announced harsh measures are being taken against those citizens who are unvaccinated for Covid-19: They will be barred from public life, banned from nonessential places such as restaurants, bars, stores, and events, the BBC News reported. The new measures agreed on by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Fears India facing new wave as Covid spikes in wastewater samples

The southern Indian city of Bengaluru could be on the cusp of a new Covid-19 wave after a sudden spike of the virus in its wastewater, while early evidence suggests the omicron variant was spreading in India in early November. On Thursday evening the Indian authorities confirmed the first two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Shropshire GP: Staff exhausted amid Covid vaccine push

A doctor says staff at her general practice are exhausted amid a push to offer booster jabs by 31 December to all eligible over-18s who want one. Jess Harvey said it had been a "very stressful" 72 hours following the prime minister's announcement on Sunday. "We found out at the...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Denmark Moves to Shut Theaters, Restaurants Amid Omicron Surge

The Danish government said Friday it would close cinemas, theaters and concert halls, as well as restaurants, bars and museums, for at least four weeks in a bid to break a new wave of COVID-19 infections being driven by the highly-infectious omicron variant. The proposals, announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, have to be approved by the Danish parliament’s Epidemic Committee before going into effect. The move comes as Denmark has hit a new record in COVID-19 infections, with more than 11,000 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours. Many of these have been confirmed as caused by the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
WORLD
AFP

Paris cancels New Year fireworks over Omicron fears

Paris on Saturday said it was cancelling its traditional New Year fireworks as Europe braced for tighter curbs to rein in the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus fuelling a resurgence in Covid-19 cases worldwide. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned the Omicron coronavirus variant could be dominant in Europe by mid-January. Many countries have decided to reintroduce travel restrictions and other containment measures since it was first detected in South Africa last month. "With regard to the acceleration of the pandemic, and the risks related to the end-of-year festivities, authorities should impose significant restrictions," France's scientific panel said.
CORONAVIRUS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy