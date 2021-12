The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back a bit on Wednesday to reach down towards the 200-day EMA. However, we have seen enough buyers in that general vicinity to send this market higher, thereby opening up the possibility of a bit of recovery. I do not necessarily think that we are going to recover right away though, and I would anticipate that we would see a lot of noisy behavior between now and a total recovery. The $73 level above will more than likely end up being a bit of a barrier that is difficult to overcome, but if we did in fact rise above that level then I think we would probably see this market take off rather significantly.

