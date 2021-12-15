ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Governor: Kansas identifies potential omicron variant case

Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' state health department has identified a potential case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday. Kelly told reporters after a public event that health officials believed they had...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 107 COVID deaths since Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 3,245 to a total of 489,354, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,875. That is 107 deaths from COVID-19 since Wednesday Dec....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
glendalecherrycreek.com

Polis Declares End Of COVID Emergencies And Mask Mandates

So Why Are We Still Wearing Masks? Mask Mandates Cause End Of Tri-County Health. Colorado Governor Jared Polis made national news by appearing on Colorado Public Radio and declaring that after 16 months since he issued a medical emergency, the emergency was “over” and that there would be no statewide or vaccine requirements. He opined that:
DENVER, CO
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Governor, health experts brace Oregonians for a serious impact from Omicron by February

In the past week, the Covid-19 outlook for Oregon shifted dramatically, with the state now facing the prospect of having the highest surge yet of infections and hospitalizations. A new forecast by Oregon Health & Science University indicates that more than 3,000 people would need to be hospitalized in Oregon by early February, surpassing the […] The post Governor, health experts brace Oregonians for a serious impact from Omicron by February appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Connecticut Post

Boston revises number of unvaccinated employees put on leave

BOSTON (AP) — Boston officials have revised the number of unvaccinated employees that were placed on unpaid leave. City officials say that 23 city employees were placed on unpaid leave for missing a deadline to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or agree to undergo regular testing, not the hundreds that they first reported, The Boston Globe reports.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

At least five killed after blinding dust storm with winds topping 100 mph batters heartland from Kansas to Minnesota: Extreme weather topples trucks in Colorado, fans wildfires in Oklahoma and leaves more than 300K without power

At least five people were killed by extreme weather that included a blinding dust storm with winds topping 100 mph that battered states from Kansas to Minnesota, less than a week after dozens of tornadoes left a trail of death and destruction in five state in the Mississippi Valley. The...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Ap
The Independent

Forecasters warn more tornadoes may be on the way to devastated towns days after at least 88 killed

More tornadoes are possible this week across a central region of the United States, forecasters said on Tuesday.The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma reported a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over Iowa and southern Minnesota.The band of strong storms is expected to develop over the mid-Missouri Valley on Wednesday afternoon, an area which encompasses Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, and is no stranger to tornadoes.As evening falls, the storm system will then move quickly towards the upper Mississippi Valley, an area which covers the south-eastern corner of Minnesota, just below Minneapolis, and also...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Kentucky tornado news – latest: Six children confirmed dead as map shows path of destruction in four states

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned. Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing as of Monday morning. Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people. A map from the National Weather Service shows one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a family of...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Satellites Spot Tornado Tracks Across Midwest – Severe Damage and at Least 100 People Killed

Preliminary reports suggest one tornado may have traveled nearly 200 miles, causing severe damage and human losses in Kentucky and three other states. On the night of December 10, 2021, a potent storm front brought tornadoes, intense thunderstorms, and bursts of straight-line wind to the Midwestern United States. Though tornadoes can occur in any time of year—with roughly a dozen every December—the event was rare for how long it lasted and how far north it occurred in meteorological winter.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy