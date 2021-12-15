ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OFFICIAL: LB Lee Kpogba Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago
LB Lee Kpogba

Height: 6'2" Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Winston-Salem, NC

High school: Parkland (Played at Syracuse and East Mississippi C.C.)

Power Five Offers:

Indiana, Louisville, South Carolina, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Memphis

Evaluation:

Kpogba is a terrific get for West Virginia. The one time class of 2019 WVU commit makes his way back to Morgantown, this time, for good. He can play the MIKE or WILL linebacker spots but given his speed and burst off the edge, I could also see him lining up some at bandit. He's got all the skills to become an All-Big 12 type of performer.

In two years at Syracuse, Kpogba tallied 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in just eleven games. Following last season, Kpogba decided to leave Syracuse and head to the junior college route where he landed at East Mississippi C.C., also known as the original 'Last Chance U'. The move has appeared to have paid off as Kpogba notched 84 tackles, two sacks, and one interception in ten games.

Playing time projection:

Kpogba will play right away and could compete for a starting spot depending on where the coaching staff puts him. Regardless of position, he will be on the field a ton next fall.

Morgantown, WV
