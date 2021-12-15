Bears open as 3.5-point home underdogs vs. Vikings in Week 15

The Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, their second straight prime-time game, where they’ll be looking to avoid double-digit losses on the season.

The Bears have opened as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Vikings, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

It doesn’t really come as a surprise that the Bears are underdogs, even at home, considering Chicago’s struggles and a surging Vikings team competing for a wild-card spot. While Matt Nagy is 5-1 against Minnesota, the Bears have struggled to win games this season.

Chicago has been underdogs 10 other times this season against the Rams, Browns, Raiders, Packers (twice), Bucs, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens and Cardinals. The Bears have been favorites in Week 2 against the Bengals, Week 4 against the Lions and Week 12 against the Lions this season, all wins.

Can the Bears find a way to get back in the win column against the Vikings? Or will Minnesota send Chicago on another three-game losing streak? We’ll see when the Bears and Vikings kick things off Monday at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).