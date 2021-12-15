ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

OFFICIAL: EDGE Aric Burton Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tT4r4_0dNk7EEv00

DE Aric Burton

Height: 6'5" Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Germany

High school: Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, FL)

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Kansas, Minnesota, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Charlotte.

Evaluation:

Burton has a pretty thin frame (6'5", 210 lbs) but has the measurables to be a successful player at the next level. He takes advantage of his speed and athleticism to make plays all over the field in both the run and pass game. The most important thing for Burton over the next couple of years is to continue adding muscle and learning how to play with the added weight. If he adapts smoothly, he could become a real threat off the edge as a pass rusher.

Playing time projection:

It'll be interesting to see how Burton sheds blocks and fights through double teams when they get thrown at him at the collegiate level. Overall, he has the ability to develop into a multi-year starter at the BANDIT position in Jordan Lesley's defense.

