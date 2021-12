For decades, NASA - a U.S. government agency funded by American taxpayers -- was responsible for all things space. Their mission? To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity. And they delivered. We now know more about space and have new technology that society uses every day. But the cost of running a space program is expensive and launching astronauts into space was retired in 2011. Insert billionaires into the space conversation. Billionaires now have the technology and resources to potentially start space tourism and jumpstart a space economy. But is this a good thing? Myles explores the question: What benefit does the new age of space travel by billionaires have for us?

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO