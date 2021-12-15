ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

OFFICIAL: EDGE Asani Redwood Signs with West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WWDi_0dNk6jN700

EDGE Asani Redwood

Height: 6'4" Weight: 265 lbs

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

Highs School: Collins Hill

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

East Tennessee State, Elon, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky

Evaluation:

Redwood has good instincts in the trenches and his best attribute may be his reaction to the action in the backfield. He can work inside or outside the tackle and is an asset in both the run and the passing game. Additionally, he can collapse the pocket from the outside.

Playing time projection

Redwood has the size to play immediately but may need a year or two under his belt before seeing significant time on the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
On3.com

Former Miami Hurricane receiver announces his transfer commitment

Deion Sanders and Jackson State are putting together an impressive recruiting class for the 2022 season. After flipping the nation’s On3 Consensus No. 2 overall-rated recruit from his alma mater at Florida State, Sanders hauled in another talented player from another big name Florida school. Junior receiver Mark Pope,...
MIAMI, FL
ptonline.net

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 12, 1953: Chuck Yeager set a speed record by flying two-and-a-half times the speed of sound in a Bell X-1A. Yeager, who grew up in Hamlin, had broken the sound barrier six years earlier on Oct. 14, 1947.
CHARLESTON, WV
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Plays Utah State Saturday Night In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, South Dakota — The Iowa Hawkeyes take a 7-3 record to Sioux Falls for a Saturday night contest against Utah State. It is the third time coach Fran McCaffery has taken his team to the Sanford Pentagon. Utah State is 8-3 under first year coach Ryan Odom.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#American Football#Ga Highs School#Collins Hill Power#Facebook Twitter#Twitter Si Wvu
TheAtlantaVoice

Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Leddie Brown Announces His Future Intentions

When the West Virginia University Mountaineers step onto Chase Field to take on the Minnesota University Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, they will do it without starting running back Leddie Brown. Brown announced on Twitter that he will opt out of the Bowl game to prepare for the...
NFL
MountaineerMaven

Zach Frazier Earns AFCA Second Team All-American

On Wednesday, the American Football Coaches Association released its All-American teams, including West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier appearing on the second team, his second All-American honor this season. The sophomore center anchored the Mountaineers' offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Liberty's Sydney Vilain signs with West Virginia Wesleyan College

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In the process of visiting multiple colleges/universities, Liberty striker Sydney Vilain felt at home while visiting West Virginia Wesleyan College. And on Friday at Liberty High School, Vilain signed her national letter of intent to play soccer for the West Virginia Wesleyan College women’s...
CLARKSBURG, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
621
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy