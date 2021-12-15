ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is still red hot, and it's forcing the Federal Reserve into a new game plan

By Scott Horsley
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHhj7_0dNk6F5R00
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Nov. 30 in Washington, D. C. The Fed unveiled a new game plan on Wednesday as it looks to tackle red-hot inflation. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is paving the way for possible interest rate hikes next year, in an effort to contain stubbornly high inflation.

At the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, the central bank announced plans to phase out its large-scale bond-buying program faster than initially planned. The Fed started purchasing bonds during the pandemic as a way to keep borrowing costs across the economy low and to prevent any market disruptions.

Ending the bond purchases earlier would give the Fed more flexibility to raise interest rates sooner, if necessary, to keep prices from spiraling out of control. The central bank said previously it wanted to stop its bond purchases before considering raising interest rates.

The Fed is taking a harder line against inflation after consumer prices in November jumped 6.8% from a year ago — the largest increase in nearly four decades.

In a statement, the Fed acknowledged the rapid runup in prices. Although the central bank still believes inflation is largely driven by factors tied to the pandemic, which should ease when the health outlook improves, policymakers are no longer taking that as a given.

Notably missing from Wednesday's statement was the word "transitory," which the Fed had used in the past to describe inflationary pressures.

"The risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched has increased," Fed chairman Jerome Powell told reporters. "It's certainly increased. I don't think it's high at this moment but I think it's increased. And I think that's part of the reason behind our move today."

There are economic costs to higher interest rates

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero throughout the pandemic in an effort to prop up the economy. Twelve of the 18 members of the Fed's rate-setting committee now say they expect interest rates to rise by three-quarters of a percent or more in 2022. That underscores the evolution in the Fed's thinking. Three months ago, no one on the committee envisioned rates climbing by that much next year.

Five other committee members expect rates to rise by half a percentage point next year — up from three who said so in September.

The Fed has repeatedly been surprised this year by both the strength and staying power of inflationary forces. While average wages have been rising at a rapid pace, prices are climbing even faster.

"That feels terrible for everyone," said Megan Greene, a senior fellow at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. "Even though wages are increasing, inflation is outpacing wage growth. So that's eating into everyone's living standards."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ww3r_0dNk6F5R00
The high price of gasoline is displayed at a Los Angeles gas station on Nov. 24. Consumer prices surged 6.8% in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace in nearly four decades. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

While some of the big drivers of inflation, such as the price of gasoline and used cars, show signs of easing in the months to come, other prices are likely to remain high.

Committee members now say they expect inflation to be 2.6% at the end of next year, up from 2.2% that was projected in September. (The Fed's preferred yardstick for inflation is the index of personal consumption expenditures, which was 5% in October.)

Raising interest rates is the Fed's traditional tool for keeping inflation under control, but it comes with its own price.

Higher borrowing costs typically lead to slower economic growth, and the Fed has been reluctant to raise interest rates until it feels the U.S. had achieved "maximum employment."

There are risks to the Fed's strategy

There's still considerable uncertainty, though, about what that would look like in a post-pandemic economy.

The unemployment rate has fallen sharply — from nearly 15% in April of last year to 4.2% last month. But there are still about 4 million fewer people working than there were before the coronavirus struck. And nearly 2.4 million people who dropped out of the workforce during the pandemic have yet to return.

"The longer the pandemic goes on, maybe the less likely that people will come back," Powell said. "Because they get used to their new life and they lose contact with their old jobs. That's what the evidence would say."

If so, the Fed's goal of "maximum employment" is already close to being achieved.

But if more people continue come off the sidelines and look for work — as nearly 600,000 people did last month — that would mean there's still considerable slack in the labor market, and raising interest rates could drag out the recovery.

That's the challenge facing Fed policymakers.

"This was a different kind of recession that we've never really been through," said Greene, who's also chief economist at the Kroll Institute. "So the jury's still out on what's going to happen with the labor force."

Powell suggested that if inflation goes unchecked, that in itself could jeopardize a complete jobs recovery.

"What we need is another long expansion like the ones we've been having over the last 40 years," Powell said. "And to have that happen, we need to make sure that we maintain price stability."

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Gas Prices#The Federal Reserve#Fed
US News and World Report

Fed Policymakers Make Case for Rate Hikes After End of Bond-Buying Taper

(Reuters) - Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that's nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it wasn't just...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits 39-year high — here's what that means for interest rates

U.S. inflation continues to soar amid economic improvement, rising at its fastest pace in 39 years, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 6.8% annually in November, the highest 12-month increase since...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Federal Reserve Makes a Welcome Pivot But Has More to Do

In a move labeled by some as a hawkish pivot and by others as a great reset, the Federal Reserve’s policy committee just went in one meeting from its often-repeated characterization of inflation as “transitory” to portraying it as the “No. 1 enemy” facing the economic recovery. This policy change, while seemingly abrupt and drastic, is much needed and highly welcome. That’s the good news. Less good is that it is not sufficiently bold, at least as yet, and especially because it is coming so late.
BUSINESS
CNN

Is the Federal Reserve blowing its best chance to fight inflation?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve, faced with the highest jump...
BUSINESS
smcorridornews.com

Inflation surges near to a 40-year high. Wages aren’t keeping up.

According to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, price inflation in November rose to the highest level recorded in nearly forty years. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November, year-over-year price inflation rose to 6.8 percent. It hasn’t been that high since June 1982, when the growth rate was at 7.2 percent.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
BUSINESS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy