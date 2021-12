Cat Power has shared her cover of Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You" from her upcoming album Covers, due 1/14 via Domino. It's a lovely update of the song that does justice to the original without seeming like imitation, and the song comes with a nostalgic Greg Hunt-directed music video that was inspired by the Billie Holiday era too. "When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind," Cat Power said of "I'll Be Seeing You." "It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way." Check out the cover and video below.

